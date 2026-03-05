Jharkhand's Kumar Kushagra opens up on his first IPL contract, a Rs 7.20 crore deal with Delhi Capitals. He speaks on learning from Jos Buttler at Gujarat Titans and his pivotal role in Jharkhand's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy victory.

'A Very Special Moment': On First IPL Contract

Rising 21-year-old cricketing talent from Jharkhand, Kumar Kushagra, opened up on what it was like for him when he was secured for Rs 7.20 crore by Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2024 season auction--his first IPL contract, calling it a "very special moment." Kushagra, who was 19 then, saw intense bidding for his name in the IPL 2024 auction, and was eventually picked up by the Delhi-based franchise for a whopping amount of Rs 7.20 crore.

Speaking to ANI, Kushagra described his first IPL contract as a special and emotional milestone, saying playing in the IPL is a dream for every cricketer and an important pathway to representing India. He added that being picked in the auction was a moment of recognition for his hard work and also a valuable learning experience, as he got the opportunity to work with new coaches and teammates. "It was definitely a very special moment for me. Because everyone who starts playing cricket dreams of playing in the IPL. Because that's a route to the Indian team, first of all. So, just like everyone else's goal, mine was also to represent the Indian team and win matches for them there. So the goal is still the same, but that first step is a very emotional and crucial time. So, it was a very good moment for me because you get recognized in front of the world for the hard work you've been putting in and you're moving towards it. So, it was a very fun moment, and definitely, it was a very good season to learn, to explore with the new coaches, with the new team members as well," Kumar Kushagra said.

Learning from the Best at Gujarat Titans

While Delhi let Kushagra go post the 2024 IPL season, where he only featured in four matches, scoring three runs in as many innings, he was picked up by Gujarat Titans in the 2025 auction and reinforced their confidence by retaining him for the 2026 season. Featuring in the Gujarat Titans' 2025 squad, Kushagra said he learned a lot by observing top players like Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, noting that their success comes from a different level of preparation and mindset. He added that he even spoke to Buttler about his batting approach and mindset in T20s, advice that he later applied during the domestic season and found helpful.

"They are definitely performing at the highest level, so there is something different about them, which is why they do so well. They have won many trophies for their respective teams. If you look at Jos Buttler, he has been performing consistently for England for many years. So, there is definitely a lot to learn from them, from their process and their practice. I picked up a couple of points from them. I also asked Jos Buttler a bit about his batting when he was there--whether he opens or bats at number three, especially in T20s, and what his mindset is. Sometimes you are suddenly playing a series and you go in for just a day, so your mindset has to shift very quickly. He shared a lot of things with me, which I applied during my domestic season, because that's where I was playing matches. That helped me a lot," Kushagra said.

Domestic Success with Jharkhand

Kumar Kushagra was part of Jharkhand's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) title-winning squad in the 2025-26 season. Along with captain Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kushagra played a key role in Jharkhand winning their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he emerged as the third-highest run-getter in the tournament. In 10 matches, Kushagra scored 422 runs at an excellent average of 60.28 and a strike rate of 161.68.

In the final against Haryana, Kushagra scored a 38-ball 81, helping his team post 262/3 in 20 overs batting first. Jharkhand eventually won the summit clash by 69 runs.