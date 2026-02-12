Team India will take on Namibia in their second Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The Men in Blue are the defending champions of the tournament, having won the title in 2024 under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, kicked off their quest for the title defence with a 29-run win over the United States of America (USA) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Suryakumar was not only a star performer for the Men in Blue but also a rescuer as his 84-run knock guided the hosts to a respectable total of 161/9 after a batting collapse before Indian bowlers restricted the USA to 132/7.

The Men in Blue will head into their second group stage match against Namibia to continue their winning momentum and secure a strong position in Group A. However, Team India will likely make a couple of changes in their playing XI from the opening match against the USA.