Team India players are currently busy with the ICC T20 World Cup. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, the BCCI has given a big shock to players who hoped to spend the day with their families.
No Valentine's Day for Indian cricketers..
Team India is dead set on winning the T20 World Cup on home turf. To keep players focused, the BCCI is enforcing strict rules, dashing any hopes for Valentine's Day celebrations.
Anticipation for India vs Pakistan match
Team India already has a win and faces Namibia next. The big match is against Pakistan on Feb 15. After some drama, the game is on, and fans everywhere are hyped for it.
No risks...
The BCCI is taking no chances before the big match. It seems they've denied players permission to celebrate Valentine's Day, rejecting a request to travel with partners on Feb 14.
Players' focus is entirely on the game...
BCCI sources say families can't travel with players. If they come, it's on their own dime. They can't disrupt practice, and players aren't allowed to stay with them.
What do the BCCI rules say..?
BCCI rules allow families to join for 14 days only on tours over 45 days. This rule was made to improve focus. Now, with the T20 World Cup, V-Day is off the table.
