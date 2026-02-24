During the T20 World Cup Super 8 match, Tristan Stubbs was visibly angry as fans in Ahmedabad kept Shivam Dube’s six ball. South Africa won by 76 runs, denting India’s net run rate and severely hurting their semifinal qualification hopes.

South Africa batter Tristan Stubbs was seemingly angry after the fans kept Shivam Dube’s six ball during the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match against Team India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22.

The Proteas secured a dominant 76-run victory over the Men in Blue to extend their unbeaten run in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup. After posting a solid total of 187/7, thanks to a half-century by David Miller and vital contributions s by Dewald Brevis (45), and Tristan Stubbs (44*), South Africa bundled out Team India for 111 in 18.5 overs.

Marco Jansen led the bowling attack, registering figures of 4/22 at an economy rate of 5.70 in his spell of 3.5 overs. Spinner Keshav Maharaj picked three wickets while conceding 24 runs at an economy rate of 8.00 in three overs. While Corbin Bosch chipped in with two wickets and gave away 12 runs at an economy rate of 4.00 in three overs.

Stubbs Angry at Indian Fans in Ahmedabad

As South Africa sealed a dominant win over Team India, a video recently went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), wherein Tristan Stubbs was visibly frustrated after fans failed to return the ball he fielded following Shivam Dube’s six.

In a video, Stubbs can be seen furiously asking the fans to return the ball after being hit by Shivam Dube. Despite being repeatedly asked for the return of the ball, fans continued to keep it as a souvenir, prompting Stubbs almost climb the fence to retrieve it himself.

Eventually, the fans returned the ball after Stubbs’ continued insistence, ending the tense moment that quickly went viral on social media.

Shivam Dube smashed three sixes in his 37-ball 42 resistance against a strong and disciplined South Africa bowling attack. However, Dube’s innings was not enough to prevent Team India from the defeat as the Proteas’ dominant batting and disciplined bowling ensured a 76-run victory, extending South Africa’s unbeaten streak in the tournament.

Team India Relies on South Africa for Semifinal Qualification

Following a heavy defeat at the hands of South Africa, Team India’s chances to qualify for the semifinal have received a setback as the Men in Blue’s net run rate (NRR) stands at -3.888, which significantly puts immense pressure on them to win their remaining Super 8 matches against Zimbabwe and the West Indies.

However, Team India’s path to the semifinal has received a setback after the West Indies’ Super 8 win over Zimbabwe, with the Caribbean side’s dominant 107‑run victory boosting their net run rate to +5.350. The current scenario for the Me in Blue is not only to win the remaining two Super 8 matches but also to hope that South Africa remains unbeaten to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

In case South Africa loses to the West Indies, a three-way tie at 4 points will occur. In this scenario, Team India’s chances of getting eliminated from the tournament would increase significantly, as the Men in Blue’s NRR is currently the lowest among the three teams, leaving them at a disadvantage in a potential net run rate shootout.

Therefore, Team India will not only have to win the remaining two Super 8 fixtures against Zimbabwe and West Indies but also aim for convincing margins to significantly improve their run rate and stay ahead in a potential three-way tie scenario.