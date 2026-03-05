The cricket fraternity praised Sanju Samson's destructive 89 off 42 balls against England in the T20 WC semi. Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, and Irfan Pathan hailed his 'clean hitting' and big-game responsibility for the brilliant knock.

The cricket fraternity hailed Sanju Samson's incredible knock of 89 against England in the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Following a brilliant 97* in 50 balls against West Indies at Kolkata during the virtual quarterfinal clash during the Super Eights, Samson reserved some more brutality for two-time champions, smashing their attack all over the park with a 42-ball 89, including eight fours and seven sixes with a strike rate of over 211.

Cricket Fraternity Lauds 'Clean Hitting'

Taking to X, former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs spoke about how Sanju and Finn Allen, who smashed the fastest T20WC ton against SA yesterday, do not play "funky shots" and deliver "good, clean hitting". He called their batting as a "lesson for a lot of openers".

"Fin Allen and Sanju Sampson seldom look to score behind the wicket and no need for funky shots just good clean hitting . Simple and very effective. Lesson for alot of openers. #T20WorldCup2026 #INDvENG" Fin Allen and sanju Sampson seldom look to score behind the wicket and no need for funky shots just good clean hitting . Simple and very effective. Lesson for alot of openers. #T20WorldCup2026 #INDvENG — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 5, 2026 Former World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also posted a story for Sanju's knock, highlighting how his knock was "calm, composed yet destructive".

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also hailed Sanju, saying that when one is in form, they take responsibility to score in big games.

"That was a brilliant play by Sanju Samson. When you are in form, you take the Responsibility to score in big games. He did that. #INDvsENG," posted Pathan. That was a brilliant play by Sanju Samson. When you are in form, you take the Responsibility to score in big games. He did that. #INDvsENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 5, 2026 Former Indian domestic cricket stalwart Priyank Panchal also posted, "Sanju always had the talent. What last innings has done is given him confidence second to none. This shows that an in-form player is always going to win you more games when he has belief soaring high for him. What a brilliant strategic move to get him back in the XI #INDvENG.

Sanju always had the talent. What last innings has done is given him confidence second to none. This shows that an in-form player is always going to win you more games when he has belief soaring high for him. What a brilliant strategic move to get him back in the XI #INDvENG — Priyank Panchal (@PKpanchal09) March 5, 2026

Samson Rewrites Record Books

Samson played a statement knock against England in the semifinal, equalling batting icon Virat Kohli's record for most runs by an Indian in a T20 World Cup knockout. Virat had also smashed 89* in 47 balls against the West Indies in the semifinal of the 2016 T20 World Cup at the same venue.

The highest score by a batter in T20WC knockouts was made yesterday by New Zealand batter Finn Allen, who scored a record-breaking 100* in just 33 balls while chasing 170 against South Africa at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. This stands as the fastest century across T20 and 50-over World Cups.

Samson has been exceptional against slow deliveries in the T20 World Cup, scoring 71 runs in 28 balls at an average of 35.30 and at a strike rate of 253.57, with five fours and seven sixes. Notably, slower/pace-off deliveries have been India's weakness in this T20 World Cup overall.

Samson, with his 16 maximums this edition, went past Rohit Sharma's 15 sixes in the 2024 edition to have the most sixes by an Indian during a single T20 WC edition.

Stellar Tournament Performance

In this tournament, Sanju has made 232 runs in four matches at an average of 77.33, with a strike rate of 201.73, with two fifties, and a best score of 97* coming against West Indies at Kolkata in a virtual quarterfinal.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, England won the match and elected to field first. Abhishek Sharma (9) once again fell to off-spin, but a 97-run stand between Samson (89 in 42 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and Ishan Kishan (39 in 18 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) brought India back in the game big time as the duo went hammer and tongs.

Samson stitched another useful 43-run stand with Shivam Dube, who was hitting the ball with his signature fluency and brutality, scoring 43 in 25 balls, with a four fours and four sixes.

Cameos from Hardik Pandya (27* in 12 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (21 in seven balls, with three sixes) took India to 253/7.

Will Jacks (2/40) and Adil Rashid (2/41) were the top bowlers for England. (ANI)