Shivam Dube has shone with the bat for India in the T20 World Cup 2026, but his costly bowling raises doubts about his all-rounder status. With semifinals at stake, his performance in the remaining Super 8 matches is vital for India’s campaign.

Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube has been the most impactful player for the Men in Blue in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Dube has been India’s clutch performer for the co-host of the tournament, walking in to bat in crunch situations and delivering match-defining contributions with his willow.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This can be evidenced by his performance in India’s final group stage match against the Netherlands, where he played a knock of 66 off 31 balls, including 6 sixes and 4 fours, at a strike rate of 212. In India’s first Super 8 match against South Africa, Dube stood tall like a lone warrior and scored 42 off 37 balls, but wasn’t able to prevent the Men in Blue from defeat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Shivam Dube also contributed with the ball, picking four wickets at an average of 19.50 and an economy rate of 10.63 in four matches. However, the southpaw’s all-rounder ability was being questioned, especially after conceding 32 runs in his spell of two overs in the Super 8 match against South Africa.

‘Shivam Dube Is Not An All-Rounder’

Though Shivam Dube’s batting ability has been crucial for Team India in crunch situations, his bowling has drawn scrutiny for his expensive and inconsistent spells. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif pointed out that Dube’s bowling in key overs, like conceding 32 runs in two overs against South Africa, shows he is primarily a batter and not a genuine all-rounder.

Kaif further added that Shivam Dube’s bowling isn’t effective in T20 cricket, and he tends to leak too many runs, making him risky against strong hitters like the West Indies.

“With the field and his plan to bowl wide to Brevis, Dube showed that he wanted to be very defensive. Nobody bowls defensively in the 10th over. You looked to attack and try to take a wicket at that time. According to me, Dube is a batter; he is not an all-rounder," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

“We don't need an all-rounder who bowls at 120 kph. He might take an odd wicket but will always go for runs. He can even concede four sixes in an over against West Indies," he added.

Shivam Dube is currently the third-leading run-getter for Team India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, amassing 158 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 31.60 and a strike rate of 154.90 in five matches.

However, the southpaw’s bowling has not matched his batting ability, with expensive spells and inconsistent performances raising doubts about his status as an all-rounder, especially in high-pressure T20 matches.

Shivam Dube Crucial For Team India’s Remaining Two Super 8 Fixtures

Following a heavy 76-run defeat at the hands of South Africa, Team India’s semifinal chances have been jeopardized as their net run rate (NRR) stands at -3.888, which significantly puts pressure on the Men in Blue to win the remaining two Super 8 fixtures against Zimbabwe and the West Indies.

However, Team India’s path to the semifinal has received a setback after the West Indies’ Super 8 win over Zimbabwe, with the Caribbean side’s dominant 107‑run victory boosting their net run rate to +5.350. The Men in Blue cannot afford to lose either two remaining Super 8 matches, and even a narrow defeat could end their hopes of qualifying for the final four.

Scroll to load tweet…

Shivam Dube is one of the key players heading into India’s second Super 8 encounter against Zimbabwe, as the southpaw’s impactful batting and clutch performances could play a key role in stabilizing the innings, accelerating the scoring rate, and helping India post or chase a competitive total to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Dube has appeared to have been entrusted with a pivotal role in India’s batting lineup, tasked with anchoring the middle overs, rotating the strike efficiently, and providing the team with the firepower needed to navigate high-pressure situations. As India’s semifinal qualification hangs in the balance, Dube’s performance will be crucial to keeping their T20 World Cup campaign alive.