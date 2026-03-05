T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Fails to Deliver: 5 Players Who Outscored Him
Abhishek Sharma entered the T20 World Cup 2026 as the world's No. 1 batter but couldn't live up to the hype. Surprisingly, five players you've probably never heard of smashed more runs than him. Find out who these unsung heroes are.
Image Credit : Getty
T20 World Cup 2026: Team India's star fails... players from smaller teams shine!
The young Indian opener managed just 80 runs in six matches, with a strike rate of over 131. He got out for single-digit scores multiple times, failing to provide the explosive starts India needed.
Image Credit : Getty
1. Brian Bennett (Zimbabwe) – 292 runs
Topping this list is Zimbabwe's opener Brian Bennett. He lit up the tournament, smashing 292 runs in six games, including three half-centuries. His average was a solid 146.0.
Image Credit : Getty
2. Pavan Rathnayake (Sri Lanka) – 205 runs
Sri Lanka's top-order batter Pavan Rathnayake also made a mark. With only 12 T20s under his belt, he scored 205 runs in 7 matches at a blistering strike rate of 154.13.
Image Credit : Getty
3. Bas de Leede (Netherlands) – 158 runs
Netherlands may have exited early, but all-rounder Bas de Leede left his mark. The 26-year-old scored 158 runs in just four innings, becoming his team's top run-getter.
Image Credit : Getty
4. Yuvraj Samra (Canada) – 144 runs
Canada's opener Yuvraj Samra created a massive record. He smashed a century against New Zealand, becoming the youngest player (19) in T20 World Cup history to do so. He scored 144 runs in four games.
Image Credit : Getty
5. Muhammad Waseem (UAE) – 102 runs
UAE captain Muhammad Waseem led from the front. Though his team was knocked out, he scored 102 runs in 4 matches at a strike rate of 143.66, outscoring Abhishek Sharma in fewer games.
