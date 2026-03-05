Sanju Samson smashed a blistering 89 off 42 balls for India in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. Reacting to the knock, his new Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was captured in a video saying, "Chetta, Super Chetta!".

Sanju Samson played another blistering knock for India in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, and his Chennai Super Kings skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad, expressed his emotions with a video.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Chetta, Super Chetta!': Gaikwad's Reaction

In a video shared by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise CSK on X, Gaikwad was seen coming out of practice nets when someone showed him the score of Sanju Samson in the ongoing semi-final match. Gaikwad said, "Chetta, Super Chetta!" reacting to his 89-run knock of just 42 balls. Chetta is a Malayalam word for elder brother.

Scroll to load tweet…

Samson's Move to CSK

The 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batter will play for CSK in the IPL 2026 after being traded from the Rajasthan Royals before the mini auction in 2025. Samson has made 4704 runs in 176 IPL matches at an average of 30 and has hit 26 half-centuries and three centuries.

T20 World Cup Semi-final: India vs England

Coming to the match, India were asked to bat first and posted a mammoth total of 253 runs for the two-time champions in the knockout fixture.

India Post Record Total

Sanju Samson made 89 runs with the help of eight fours and seven sixes. Shivam Dube (43 off 25 balls) and Ishan Kishan (39 off just 18 balls) helped him from the other end. Tilak Varma (21 off 7 balls) and Hardik Pandya's (27 off 12 balls) quick knocks at the end helped India post the biggest total in a T20 World Cup knockout match.

England's Bowling Response

Will Jacks and Adil Rashid took a couple of wickets each for England, while Jofra Archer grabbed the crucial wicket of Varma. Rashid is currently the joint leading wicket-taker in this tournament with 13 wickets. Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe and Shadley van Schalkwyk of the USA have also taken 13 wickets.

Now, the winner of this match will face New Zealand in the final, scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (ANI)