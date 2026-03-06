Sanju Samson delivered a masterclass 89-run knock in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal win over England, helping the Men in Blue post 253/7. At the post-match press conference, he gave a witty reply about ‘two missed centuries,’ emphasizing his key contributions, past luck, and gratitude for the opportunity.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson yet again produced a masterclass performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Samson played a brilliant knock of 89 off 42 balls, including 8 fours and 7 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 211.90. His scintillating innings helped the Men in Blue propel to a commanding total of 253/7. The Kerala cricketer scored 44 off 21 balls in the powerplay, setting the tone for India’s aggressive innings, which laid the foundation for India’s big total.

Sanju Samson carried on his momentum from India’s final Super 8 fixture against the West Indies, where he played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 97 off 42 balls, not only helping the hosts chase down a 196-run target but also sealing their spot in the semifinal at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

Also Read: IND vs ENG, T20 WC Semifinal: Sanju Samson's 89-Run Masterclass Earns Fans’ Roaring Praise

Samson’s Witty Reply About Missed Centuries Goes Viral

Despite playing match-winning knocks, which earned him two back-to-back Player of the Match awards, Sanju Samson missed out on well-deserved centuries on both occasions. At the press conference following India’s semifinal win over England, Samson was asked by a reporter about his ‘two missed centuries.’

In response, Samson gave a witty yet sensible answer to a query by the reporter. The Kerala cricketer stated that he hasn’t ‘missed’ centuries, highlighting his scores of 97 and 89 as significant achievements. He admitted past misfortunes but emphasized seizing the current opportunity and making the most of his lucky moment after India’s semifinal victory.

“Bhai (brother), I did not miss two centuries. I have made 97 and 89 - it is a very big thing. I have been unlucky in the past at times, but sometimes luck also works in your favour once in a while," Samson said.

“I was very fortunate that I got this opportunity, so let me grasp it now," he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Samson was initially not in India’s plans for the playing XI in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. However, Abhishek Sharma’s stomach infection paved the way for the Kerala cricketer’s World Cup debut against Namibia, where he scored 22 off 8 balls. Thereafter, Samson featured in a Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe, where he again provided an explosive start and scored 24 off 15 balls.

Finding Solace in Close Support

Further speaking about his performance in his T20 World Cup debut, Sanju Samson opened up on the importance of staying focused and surrounding himself with close friends and family. He revealed that he disconnected himself from social media and minimized distractions, allowing him to fully concentrate on his game.

“I think when hard times were coming, my close people, the people whom I love and who support me, were with me. I closed all my windows, I shut down my phone, I was not on social media, and I am still not on social media. So less noise, fewer people interacting with me really helped me focus in the right direction, and I am very happy with how things are going," Samson said.

“I think that was very challenging for me. I definitely wanted to come and do what I am trying to do now for the country - contribute and win games in the World Cup," he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Sanju Samson’s two back-to-back match-winning performances pushed him to become India’s third leading run-getter of the tournament with 232 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 77.33 and an astonishing strike rate of 201.73 in four matches.

Samson’s strike rate is the second-highest with a minimum of 100 runs in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup.

Also Read: “He’s Toughened Up Mentally” – Ravi Shastri Hails Sanju Samson’s Rise After England Demolition in T20 World Cup