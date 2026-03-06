During India's T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal win against England, Hardik Pandya's son Agastya's angry reaction to his father's run-out went viral. Pandya played a crucial role with both bat and ball, helping India secure a seven-run victory and a spot in the final against New Zealand.

Team India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s son Agastya was visibly angry after his dismissal during the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After posting a total of 253/7 in 20 overs, thanks to Sanju Samson’s solid 89-run knock and vital contributions from Shivam Dube (43), Ishan Kishan (34), Hardik Pandya (27), and Tilak Varma (21), Team India managed to restrict England to 246/7 in 20 overs, despite Jacob Bethell’s 105-run knock which almost sealed the defending champions fate in the tournament.

Despite Bethell’s momentum-changing century knock, India's bowlers held their nerves in the crucial death overs, with Jasprit Bumrah conceding just 14 runs and a wicket across two spells and Hardik Pandya leading the attack with figures of 2/38 at an economy rate of 9.50 in his spell of four overs.

Also Read: T20 WC exit: Brendon McCullum would 'love to carry on' as England coach

Hardik Pandya's Son’s Angry Reaction Goes Viral

Hardik Pandya played a crucial cameo in the middle order, ensuring that Team India posted a defendable total on the board. Walking in to bat after Suryakumar Yadav’s dismissal at 190/4, the all-rounder accelerated India’s innings in the death overs, alongside a brief 22-run stand for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube.

Hardik played a quickfire cameo knock of 27 off 12 balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 225.00. His stay at the crease was ended after his run out by Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell. At the time of his dismissal, Team India was already in a commanding position, with 251/7 in 19.5 overs, but the drama continued off the field as Hardik Pandya’s young son, Agastya, was visibly upset by his father’s dismissal

In a video that went viral on social media, Agastya Pandya was seen shouting ‘Papa, Papa’ and showing visible frustration as his father walked back after being run out, with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma seen comforting the young boy in the stands.

Scroll to load tweet…

Hardik Pandya’s crucial cameo in the middle order, alongside Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma, helped India post a defendable total of 253/7, setting up a thrilling seven-run victory over England and securing their place in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand.

Team India Inches Closer to History

The Men in Blue have qualified for their fourth T20 World Cup final, the most by any team in the tournament’s history. Previously, India reached the finals in 2014, 2022, and 2024, winning the 2022 and 2024 editions.

Since India are the defending champions of the tournament, they are on the verge of clinching their second successive triumph, which would make them the first team to achieve this historic feat in the history of the T20 World Cup. Having already won two titles, India now aim to become the first team to win three T20 World Cups and secure back-to-back championships on home soil.

Additionally, no team has won the T20 World Cup triumph on home soil, and Team India now has the chance to make history by becoming the first to do so. Throughout the campaign so far, the Men in Blue have been defeated only once, which came against South Africa in the Super 8 stage, and will now aim to carry this momentum into the final against New Zealand.

Also Read: “He’s Toughened Up Mentally” – Ravi Shastri Hails Sanju Samson’s Rise After England Demolition in T20 World Cup