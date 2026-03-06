Organisers unveiled the official jerseys for the Thailand Tennis Masters 2026, set for April 13-20. The event, featuring 16 international players, aims to promote Thailand's sports tourism by showcasing four major cities through tennis.

The organisers of the Thailand Tennis Masters 2026 officially unveiled the tournament jerseys during a special launch event in Bangkok, bringing together international players and highlighting Thailand's push to promote sports tourism, as per a release.

Tournament Details

The Thailand Tennis Masters 2026 is scheduled to take place from April 13 to April 20, 2026, at the Nonthaburi Tennis Centre. The tournament will feature 16 international players competing in 31 matches over eight days.

Official Launch Event

The jersey launch event was held at the NH Bangkok Sukhumvit Boulevard, where Nannaphat Nantasuk, representative of the Executive Committee of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand, joined Sachin Tomar, chairman from Red Talent Group, to officially announce the international tennis event. The launch ceremony was also attended by promising young Thai players Credit Chaiyarin ("Jedi") and Theerapat Khantiveerawat ("Winner").

Jersey Unveiling

A key highlight of the event was the unveiling of the tournament jerseys, which were presented by internationally recognised tennis players, including Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan.

Promoting Sports Tourism

The initiative aims to promote Thailand's sports tourism while showcasing four major tourist destinations through the tournament. Each participating club will represent one of Thailand's prominent tourism cities -- Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, and Hua Hin -- highlighting their unique appeal to tennis fans around the world.

Organisers and Vision

The tournament is being organised by the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage (LTAT) in collaboration with Red Talent Group and Elan Event and Design.

Speaking at the launch, Sachin Tomar said the tournament aims to use tennis as a platform to promote Thailand globally. "Our main goal is to use tennis as a medium to promote Thailand's tourism through sports tourism. By naming the event 'Thailand Tennis Masters,' we aim to showcase the country's culture, destinations and sporting potential to a global audience," he said.

Global Broadcast and Economic Impact

The Thailand Tennis Masters 2026 matches will be broadcast globally through multiple platforms, including the European sports network Eurosport, allowing the event to reach tennis audiences worldwide while positioning sport as a soft-power tool to attract tourists and stimulate Thailand's economy.