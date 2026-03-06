India chase a record third T20 World Cup title on home soil against New Zealand, who stunned South Africa with Finn Allen’s 33-ball century. Suryakumar Yadav’s side face the weight of expectation.

India face New Zealand on Sunday in Ahmedabad looking to become the first side to lift the T20 World Cup for a third time but under huge pressure with the weight of a nation on their shoulders.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Standing in the way of Suryakumar Yadav's side are a team who have already upset the odds with a thumping nine-wicket win over the previously unbeaten South Africa to reach the final.

New Zealand believe, after Finn Allen's record 33-ball century in the semi-final in Kolkata, that they are capable of taking down the hosts to win their maiden T20 World Cup title.

"We've got a lot of momentum going into the weekend," warned Allen.

"I think if we play our best cricket we can beat anybody."

India will not only have to withstand the expectations of 100,000-plus cricket-obsessed fans in a packed Narendra Modi stadium and hundreds of millions more watching on TV, but also the weight of history.

The world's top-ranked T20 team are attempting to become the first to win back-to-back T20 World Cups and the first to lift the trophy on home soil.

"There will definitely be pressure and nerves, especially playing in India and going for the title," said Suryakumar after a nerve-shredding seven-run win against England in a high-scoring semi-final.

"But the boys and the whole support staff are excited as well."

India have effectively played three knockout games to reach the final, after losing their opening Super Eights match to South Africa.

They hammered Zimbabwe by 72 runs and chased down 196 to beat the West Indies in must-win games to reach Thursday's semi-final against England.

After posting a mammoth 253-7 against Harry Brook's side, India needed a pivotal 18th over from death-bowling master Jasprit Bumrah to stave off an England batting assault.

- 'Showed character' -

Bumrah conceded just six runs from his final over to leave England with too much to do and, despite Jacob Bethell's 105, India held on to spark wild celebrations.

Suryakumar acknowledged he was lucky to have such a unique talent to call upon in the crucial moments.

"We all know what he's capable of and what he's done for India over the years. He did the same thing again today, raised his hand and showed character to pull the game away from them.

"It was a special bowling performance."

The main concerns for India are the form of opening batsman Abhishek Sharma and leading spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Both are number one in the International Cricket Council T20 rankings but have been out of sorts as the tournament heads to its climax.

Abhishek had three consecutive ducks in the group phase and his only score of any note was a fifty against Zimbabwe.

Chakravarthy was targeted mercilessly by England's batsmen at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium as they pummelled him for 64 runs from his four overs.

He has taken just four wickets since the group phase.

Mitchell Santner's New Zealand have blown hot and cold, having been beaten by South Africa and England earlier in the tournament.

But all their players are hitting form at the right time and they have enough firepower to upset India.

They crucially also have nothing to lose as they will go into the final as huge underdogs.

Opener Tim Seifert, who has three fifties in the tournament, has been consistently setting a platform for the likes of Allen and Glenn Phillips to launch.

"I just looked to play almost a support role to Tim," said Allen after the semi-final, where Seifert hit 58 off 33 balls as the pair put on 117 for the first wicket in 9.1 overs.

"He's in incredible form, he's an incredible player and I think he's just showing the world what he can do.

“I think that makes it easy for me to sit back and have the best seat in the house.”

© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)