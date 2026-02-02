Pakistan will boycott its T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India, a move backed by Shahid Afridi. The ICC condemned the decision and warned of sanctions, while ex-cricketer Rashid Latif challenged the body to take action.

Former Pakistan skipper and all-rounder Shahid Afridi reacted to the Pakistan government’s official confirmation of the national team's participation in the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup, but made clear not to take the field against Team India in the much-anticipated clash on February 15 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The official confirmation came just a few days after the PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqv, met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the board’s stance on Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming edition of the marquee event, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, and the rising tensions after Bangladesh was removed from the tournament by the ICC, following its refusal to play matches in India, a decision Pakistan publicly criticised.

Pakistan’s stance was merely a show of solidarity with Bangladesh, who was replaced by Scotland in Group C, rather than any logical or genuine reason related to cricket or sporting principles.

As Pakistan has officially boycotted India’s clash at the T20 World Cup 2026, former all-rounder Shahid Afridi backed the government’s decision.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Afridi stated that Pakistan’s decision to skip the T20 World Cup match against Team India is ‘regrettable’, but backed the government. The former Pakistan urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to act fairly, emphasising that cricket can foster understanding even if politics intervenes.

“I've always believed cricket can open doors when politics closes them. Regrettably, Pakistan won't play India at the #T20WorldCup, but I stand behind my government's decision. This is the moment for @ICC to lead and prove through decisions, not statements, that it is impartial, independent, and fair to every member.” Shahid Afridi wrote.

According to the original schedule and fixtures for the T20 World Cup 2026, released by the ICC, Pakistan have been clubbed in Group A alongside Team India, the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia. The Men in Green, led by Salman Ali Agha, began their campaign against the Netherlands at Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Colombo.

Rashid Latif Dared ICC to Impose Sanctions

Since Pakistan boycotted the India clash without any valid reason, the International Cricket Council is expected to impose sanctions on PCB. It was reported that the world governing body of cricket could freeze the annual share of revenue, impose financial penalties, and restrict PCB’s participation, including hosting rights of the future ICC events, if the boycott is deemed a violation of rules.

However, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif believes that the ICC will have more impact than the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) if they impose sanctions on the national side.

“If they want to do it, then do it. Pakistan has made the decision, so they would have thought about what could happen. If ICC has that many problems against Pakistan, then why do they include them? The revenue is zero,” Latif told Hindustan Times.

“I don't think sanctions would change anything. The ICC would suffer more losses than Pakistan.)CC would be impacted by more than 75 per cent.

After the Government of Pakistan’s official confirmation, the ICC slammed the decision, saying, ‘selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of global competitions’, and urged Pakistan to reconsider its stance while warning the PCB of ‘significant long-term implications’ for the country’s cricket if the boycott goes ahead.

It remains to be seen whether Pakistan will face penalties from the ICC or if the Men in Green stick to the government’s decision of not playing against Team India, leaving the anticipated clash in jeopardy