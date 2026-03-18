Aishwarya Pissay, India's first motorsport world champion, reflects on her journey of breaking barriers. From winning 12 national titles to overcoming major injuries, she now aims to be the first Indian woman to finish the Dakar Rally in 2027.

India's most decorated two-wheeler racer, Aishwarya Pissay, has never viewed her journey through the lens of barriers, even as she continues to break them. The first Indian motorsports athlete -- male or female -- to win a world title, and the first Asian woman to become a world champion in motorsport, Pissay's rise has been as unconventional as it has been inspiring. From casual bike rides around Bengaluru to conquering the global stage, her story is rooted in resilience, belief, and an unshakeable passion for racing.

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"I think of myself as someone who fell in love with racing and refused to give up on that feeling," Pissay told ANI. Her entry into motorsports came at the age of 18, during a difficult personal phase. What began as weekend rides soon evolved into professional training at the Apex Racing Academy in Coimbatore and later at the California Superbike School -- a turning point that set her on the path to competitive racing.

An Unconventional Beginning

But the journey was far from easy. "When I first started riding at 18, people around me, family, neighbours, even strangers, had strong opinions about whether a girl should be on a motorcycle at all, let alone racing one," she recalled.

"I come from a conservative family with absolutely no background in motorsports, so there was no template for this."

A Trail of Historic Wins

Her breakthrough year came in 2017, when she clinched both the Indian National Road Racing Championship and the Indian National Rally Championship, earning her first two national titles and a factory ride with TVS Racing. What followed was a period of dominance, including six consecutive Indian National Rally Championship titles.

On the global stage, Pissay scripted history in 2019 by winning the FIM Bajas World Cup in the Ladies' category, becoming the first Asian woman to claim a motorsport world championship. She has since added multiple podium finishes, including a runner-up finish in 2025, taking her tally to four world championship medals.

Resilience Amidst Setbacks

Yet, behind the medals lies a story of repeated setbacks and comebacks. Severe crashes in 2018 and 2021 left her with serious injuries, including fractures to both wrists, forcing her into long phases of recovery and rehabilitation. Each time, she returned stronger.

Beyond the Trophies: Reflection and Responsibility

Reflecting on her latest milestone, the 12th national title, the 30-year-old Pissay said the emotions have evolved. "Honestly, the 12th title hit differently. When you win your first or second national title, there's this overwhelming rush of disbelief -- 'Did that really just happen?' But by the time you reach 12, the emotion shifts. It's less about shock and more about deep gratitude," she said.

"I think what moved me most was looking back at the journey -- the injuries, the setbacks, the seasons where I had to claw my way back. Each of those 12 titles carries a different story."

Her historic 2019 world title also brought with it a new kind of responsibility, one she embraces deeply. "The pressure isn't about defending a title or living up to expectations from sponsors, it's the responsibility I feel toward every young girl who sees my story and thinks, 'Maybe I can do this too.' That's a beautiful kind of pressure," she said.

The Ultimate Goal: Conquering the Dakar Rally

Pissay revealed that messages from aspiring riders across India continue to motivate her. "A mother once wrote to me saying her daughter stopped playing with dolls and started asking for a helmet after seeing me race. That's when you realise this is so much bigger than you."

Even as she continues to add to her achievements, including being named in the ET Times 40 Under 40 list in 2025 and winning the FMSCI National Rally Championship (Women's class) -- her focus is firmly on a singular, ambitious goal: the Dakar Rally.

"Right now, my eyes are firmly set on the Dakar Rally 2027. That's the dream -- to become the first Indian and Asian woman to race and finish the Dakar Rally on two wheels," she said.

The 'Everest of Motorsport'

Calling Dakar the "Everest of motorsport", Pissay emphasised the scale of preparation required, both physical and mental. "The physical preparation is intense -- endurance training, strength conditioning, hours of riding in challenging terrain. But equally important is the mental side. Dakar is as much a psychological battle as it is a physical one," she explained.

Her recent participation in the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship and events like Rallye du Maroc are all part of a structured build-up to the 2027 challenge.

A Finish Line for a Generation

For Pissay, however, the finish line at Dakar would represent more than personal glory. "What would it mean to finish Dakar? Everything. No Asian woman has ever done it on two wheels. If I can cross that finish line, it won't just be my achievement, it'll belong to every girl in India who was ever told she couldn't."

As she powers towards Dakar 2027, Aishwarya Pissay is no longer just chasing a finish line; she is redefining what is possible. And if she crosses that Dakar finish line, it won't just mark a personal triumph, but a moment that could change the course of motorsport for Indian women forever. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)