BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla's recent whirlwind schedule has caught everyone's attention. From attending Kuldeep Yadav's wedding reception to a corporate match, BCCI awards, and parliamentary proceedings, his ability to juggle cricket, media, and politics has left social media users stunned, hailing him as a 'powerhouse multitasker'.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president and Rajya Sabha MP, Rajeev Shukla, was among the VIP guests who attended the Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and Vanishka Chaddha’s wedding reception at the Centrum Hotel in Lucknow on Tuesday, March 17.

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Rajeev Shukla was in attendance among other prominent cricketers and dignitaries, including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, ex-CM of the State, and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan with his Sophie Shine, Ravindra Jadeja with his wife Rivaba, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Gautam Gambhir, and Rishabh Pant, making it a star-studded gathering in Lucknow.

Kuldeep tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vanishka Chaddha in Mussourie, where Tilak Varma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rinku Singh, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and others were in attendance to celebrate the occasion.

Also Read: BCCI's Rajeev Shukla blesses Kuldeep Yadav, confirms IPL starts March 28

Rajeev Shukla’s Hectic Schedule

As BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla marked his attendance at Kuldeep Yadav’s wedding reception in Lucknow, his whirlwind schedule over the past few days caught everyone’s attention. The Rajya MP’s busy schedule began with a corporate cricket match between MPs and Delhi Police at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. On a Sunday morning, i.e., 15th March.

Thereafter, Shukla gave a press conference in the afternoon before heading to a five-star luxury hotel for the BCCI Naman Awards in the afternoon. At the BCCI Awards, Indian cricketers were honoured for their performances, with members of the World Cup-winning team receiving accolades, as Shukla was seen presenting awards and interacting with players.

On Monday morning, Rajeev Shukla was present in the Rajya Sabha, where he attended parliamentary proceedings as part of his duties as a Member of Parliament. On Tuesday evening, Shukla wrapped up his hectic run by attending Kuldeep Yadav’s wedding reception in Lucknow, completing a whirlwind few days across cricket, media, and Parliament.

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Over the past two days, Rajeev Shukla has seamlessly juggled multiple roles across cricket, media, and politics, leaving many impressed with his energy and relentless schedule. In the past as well, the BCCI vice-president has handled multiple roles with ease.

‘Definition of Passion + Powerhouse Multitasking’

Rajeev Shukla’s busy and hectic schedule over the past couple of days has left social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), stunned, with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising his energy and dedication to handling different roles seamlessly.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts hailed his passion and multitasking, joking about his ‘obout his “omnipresence” and ‘teleportation,’ while others credited his time management, energy, and ability to balance cricket and politics with remarkable ease.

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Rajeev Shukla is often called the ‘Network Man of India’ due to his strong connection and wide reach across cricket, politics, and media circles. Shukla has been a Rajya Sabha MP since 2000, representing Uttar Pradesh (2000 to 2006), Maharashtra (2006 to 2018), and now Chhattisgarh (2022 to present), highlighting his long-standing presence and influence in Indian politics.

At the BCCI, Rajeev Shukla has been serving as a vice-president since 2020. Before taking up an administrative role at the BCCI, he was serving as the president of Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and the IPL chairman, strengthening his influence in Indian cricket administration.

Also Read: Kuldeep Yadav Wedding Reception: Mussoorie Ceremony, Grand Lucknow Reception—See Who Attended