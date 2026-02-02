The ICC has not yet announced any sanctions on Pakistan, but it was reported that the world governing body of cricket could freeze the annual share of revenue, impose financial penalties, and restrict PCB’s participation, including hosting rights of the future ICC events, if the boycott is deemed a violation of rules.

When Pakistan threatened to boycott their participation in the T20 World Cup 2026, the ICC warned of severe financial and sporting consequences, including potential loss of $34.5 million in annual revenue, denying non-objection certificates to overseas players to participate in PSL, and banning Pakistan’s participation in ACC tournaments

The possible ICC sanctions on Pakistan are a matter of serious concern, as they could extend beyond financial penalties and could have long-term consequences on the country’s financial stability and international standing.