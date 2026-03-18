Somaiya Vidyavihar University's (SVU) men's and women's squash teams have won the AIU All India Inter-University Squash Tournament 2025-26. The women's team defeated Panjab University 3-0, and the men's team won 3-2 against the University of Madras.

Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU) men's and women's squash teams emerged victorious at the AIU All India Inter-University Squash Tournament 2025-26, according to a release.

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Over five days of intense competition, 76 teams from 36 universities across India battled it out, turning the campus into one of the country's most dynamic centres for university squash. In the Women's final, Somaiya Vidyavihar University's world-class student-athletes delivered a commanding 3-0 win against Panjab University, Chandigarh. The Men's team followed with a thrilling 3-2 victory over the University of Madras, Chennai, sealing the championship in a dramatic finish that showcased the university's excellence in sports performance and organisation.

A Double Triumph

As per the release, the double triumph highlights the strength of Somaiya Vidyavihar University's sporting ecosystem and its commitment to nurturing student-athletes at the highest level. With international-standard squash courts, professional coaching, and structured training pathways, the university has steadily emerged as one of India's most vibrant and inspiring hubs for university squash, motivating young athletes and elevating the sport across campuses.

AIU Observer Praises Growth and Organisation

Ajay Malik, Association of Indian Universities (AIU) Observer, said, "The growing participation in university squash this year is truly encouraging. From 19 teams in 2022, 1st season at Somaiya Vidyavihar University, to nearly 40 in the men's section and 36 in the women's section now, the scale highlights how rapidly the sport is growing across Indian universities. Somaiya Vidyavihar University managed the tournament with smooth organisation, ensuring that an event of this scale ran so seamlessly. I would also like to applaud the university for hosting the FISU World University Squash Championship later this year."

Championship Finals

Women's Final: A Dominant Performance

The Women's final saw Somaiya Vidyavihar University, led by Captain Nirupama Dubey, deliver a confident and dominant performance against Panjab University, Chandigarh, securing the championship title in front of an enthusiastic home crowd. Key performances included Mona Chauhan (SVU) defeating Neha Rawat (PU) with a score of (11-2, 5-11, 11-7, 11-7), followed by another decisive win by Samairah Bhandare (SVU) against Anjali D/o Chander (PU) (11-2, 11-4, 11-4). The final point of the championship came when Nirupama Dubey (SVU) defeated Bhumika Singh (PU) (11-1, 11-3, 11-1), sealing the victory and sparking celebrations on the home courts. The Panjab University, Chandigarh, finished as the first runner-up, while the University of Delhi secured third place after defeating the University of Kerala.

Men's Final: A Thrilling Comeback

The Men's final delivered one of the most exciting moments of the tournament, as Somaiya Vidyavihar University, led by Captain Om Semwal, fought back with determination against the University of Madras, Chennai. In the opening matches, Neil Paswan (SVU) lost to Navaneeth Prabhu S (UOM) (4-11, 4-11, 9-11), while Prince Yadav (SVU) lost to Sandesh PR (UOM) (3-11, 2-11, 3-11). With the pressure mounting, Somaiya Vidyavihar University staged a remarkable comeback. Om Semwal (SVU) defeated Matthew Godwia (UOM) (11-3, 11-1, 11-4), followed by Aayush Verma (SVU) defeating Shrawin Jain (UOM) (11-3, 11-7, 11-6). The decisive victory came through Deepak Mandal (SVU), who delivered a commanding performance to defeat Lokesh S (UOM) (11-3, 11-2, 11-1) and seal the championship. The University of Madras, Chennai, finished as the first runner-up, while the University of Delhi secured third place after defeating the University of Kerala.

A Vision for Sporting Excellence

Aazaz Khan, Director, Somaiya Sports Academy, said, "Winning both the men's and women's titles is a moment of pride for Somaiya Vidyavihar University. These victories come after years of building the right sporting environment, licensed coaching professionals, and a development pathway that supports athletes as they progress from campus courts to national and international podiums. As we now turn our focus to hosting the FISU World University Squash Championship in August 2026, we look ahead with confidence and readiness for the global stage."

Samir Somaiya, Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University, said, "Sport has been a meaningful part of my journey since my student days at Cornell, and those years shaped my conviction that every student should have access to world-class sporting infrastructure. That belief continues to guide what we are building at Somaiya Vidyavihar University, from international-standard squash courts to coaching pathways that also reach young athletes in rural communities like Laxmiwadi. This August, as we host the FISU World University Squash Championship, we look forward to the strongest team representing the country. After winning bronze in the last edition in Johannesburg, our aim is clear: to bring home gold in both men's and women's categories."

Future Outlook: The Global Stage

Hosting the AIU All India Inter-University Squash Tournament for the fourth year in a row showcases SVU's thriving sporting ecosystem. Through the Somaiya Sports Academy, students enjoy professional coaching, structured training, and world-class courts that prepare them to compete nationally and internationally.

Later this year, Somaiya Vidyavihar University will welcome athletes from over 20 countries at the FISU World University Squash Championship 2026. The event will bring global university squash to Mumbai, foster international collaboration, and strengthen SVU as one of the leading centres for sports excellence in India. The recent double victory at the national championship marks a key milestone, highlighting the university's commitment to student-athlete development and inspiring the next generation of squash players. (ANI)