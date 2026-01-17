Shahid Afridi sparks political buzz after shifting to Islamabad, says not joining politics now, wants institutions to complete terms and hopes to serve Pakistan with impact.

Pakistan former cricket captain Shahid Afridi has set off fresh discussion about a possible political future after confirming that he has shifted his residence from Karachi to the capital Islamabad. The legendary all rounder, who was born in Pakistan northern tribal region, spent most of his life in Karachi, the city where his cricket career flourished. On Saturday, Afridi confirmed the move, immediately leading to questions about whether he was preparing to enter national politics.

Not joining politics for now

Responding to the speculation, Afridi clarified that he had no immediate plans to take the political route. He stressed that his priority was to see stability and progress in Pakistan rather than seeking any position for himself.

"I want to see Pakistan prosper and I think that is only possible if a government and other important institutions are allowed to complete their constitutional terms," he told the Jang Newspaper.

Afridi added that his connection with the country and with cricket remained the biggest motivation behind any future decision.

"Pakistan and Pakistan cricket has given me everything, fame, wealth and I would definitely like to do something for my country," he said.

A history of rejecting political offers

This is not the first time the former captain has been asked about entering politics. Over the years, Afridi has consistently dismissed such suggestions, saying he preferred to serve society through welfare and sports related initiatives.

He also revealed that different governments had approached him with official roles in the past, but he chose not to accept them.

Afridi said he had been offered government positions in the pasts but he didn't accept them because he didn't want to just hold a portfolio but wanted to leave an impact on the country's scenario.

Cricketers in Pakistan politics

If Afridi eventually decides to take the plunge, he will follow a well travelled path of Pakistani cricketers turning to public life. The most prominent example remains Imran Khan, who not only formed his own political party but later became the prime minister of the country.

Imran's new ball partner, Sarfaraz Nawaz, also joined Pakistan Peoples party and was minister of sports for a while.