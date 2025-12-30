Actress Khushi Mukherjee claimed India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav used to message her often but insisted there was no romantic link. Suryakumar, who hasn’t commented, is on a break before returning in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Actress and model Khushi Mukherjee has recently made a shocking revelation about India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, claiming that the star Indian batter used to text her frequently in the past. Mukherjee is often known for her bold fashion choices and outspoken views in interviews.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Khushi Mukherjee shot to fame with her presence in reality shows like Splitsvilla 10 and Love School 3, and thereafter, she appeared in TV series such as Baalveer Returns and worked across digital projects, music videos, and social media content. However, the actress-model’s bold fashion statement and candid remarks have often kept her in headlines, drawing attention both on and off social media.

Moreover, Khushi managed to build her social media following across various platforms, thanks to her constant online engagement, public appearances, and outspoken personality.

‘Many Cricketers Were Behind Me’

Khushi Mukherjee has often made headlines and grabbed the attention of her fans with her bold and candid statements, and her recent statement involving a senior Indian cricketer revealed personal details about their past interactions.

In a video that went viral on social media, Mukherjee revealed that many cricketers were behind her, especially India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, who, according to her, texted her a lot in the past. However, the actress-model clarified that she does not wish to pursue any relationship and insisted that there was never any romantic link-up between her and Suryakumar.

"Many cricketers were after me. Suryakumar Yadav used to message me a lot, but we don't talk much now. I don't even want to be linked, and I don't like any link-ups. So, there really isn't any." Khushi told Bolo Bollywood in a video.

Scroll to load tweet…

Khushi Mukherjee’s popularity continues to grow, thanks to her bold personality and candiness, both on and off social media. Before getting a big break through reality and television shows, the 29-year-old made her acting debut in a Tamil film, Anjali Thurai, in 2013. Thereafter, Khushi acted in Telugu films, Donga Prem and Heart Attack. However, the actress-model shifted her focus toward television and digital content, building a strong fanbase with her reality show appearances, music videos, and active social media presence.

Suryakumar Yadav on Break Before Vijay Hazare Trophy Return

India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has not yet commented on shocking claims by actress-model Khushi Mukherjee, but the veteran batter is currently on a break following India’s T20I series win against South Africa before returning to competitive cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in early January.

Suryakumar Yadav is expected to play Mumbai’s last two group stage matches against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on January 6 and 8, respectively, as per the directive by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The BCCI has mandated contracted Indian players to feature in at least two VHT matches during the current gap in the international calendar.

Recently, senior Indian batters, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, featured in two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Mumbai and Delhi, respectively, fulfilling the criteria laid down by the BCCI. Suryakumar’s return to domestic cricket in VHT will allow him to have some game time under his belt ahead of the T20I series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup 2026. Meanwhile, Suryakumar and his wife, Devisha Shetty, visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi.

Scroll to load tweet…

The upcoming T20I series against New Zealand is a final preparation for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The series is also crucial for Suryakumar Yadav, who had a forgettable season this year at the international level, as he failed to score a single fifty in 22 matches, making it important for him to regain form and confidence before the marquee event, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka on February 7.