Ravi Shastri calls India's T20 WC loss to South Africa a "good shake up" that was "bound to happen" after 12 wins. He's glad it came early against a top team and believes it will make them rethink strategy and bounce back stronger.

Following India's loss to South Africa in the Super Eight opener of the ICC T20 World Cup, former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri said that the team faced a "good shake up" which was "bound to happen" after winning 12 successive matches in the tournament starting from their 2024 campaign.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India's 12-match win streak in T20 WCs and their record 17 match unbeaten run in ICC events since their loss to Australia in 2023 Cricket World Cup faced a jolting end when a sensational fifty from David Miller and fiery spells from Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi helped Proteas put on a clinical all-round performance, beating the defending champions by 76 runs, their biggest loss in T20 WC history. Now Men in Blue have to win their remaining two matches, and for a good part, they are left at the mercy of net-run-rate.

'A good shake-up'

Speaking on the latest episode of 'ICC Review', Shastri said that it was bound to happen after such a massive win streak, and he feels glad it came early against a top-level team, which is a strong contender for the semifinals. "It was not a shock. You know, it was bound to happen. You win 12 matches on the trot, you know, it is bound to happen. You're bound to have an off day. And I'm glad it's come early, you know, against a team that is tipped to make the semifinals in any case. So, it might just be the shake-up India needed. It might also make them rethink their strategy as to the composition of the side going ahead. And, you know, I'm sure they will bounce back. You know, they would have learned from that last experience. You know, they are not going to take things for granted because in this Super 8, you lose one more, then you are really putting yourself under serious pressure. So, you know, I think this was a good shake-up and they will bounce back," said Shastri.

Shastri on South Africa's Strengths

The former Indian head coach said that since their landmark World Test Championship (WTC) title win last year, there has been a lot of young talent introduced in the T20I squad with no baggage of Proteas' past failures in ICC events such as Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton and pointed how their bowling, spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj looks mature. "You know, they--you have got a nice blend of experience and youth there. And the youth is dynamic, so they can change the course of a game at any time, plus I mean, David Miller stepping up yesterday, I thought, was a top-class innings, you know, the way he maintained his shape, played his shots. I thought it is a side that after winning that World Test Championship, it has done wonders to their confidence mentally," added Shastri.

Rethinking India's Team Composition

Case for Axar Patel's Return

Speaking on Indian vice-captain Axar Patel, who has missed out two matches against Netherlands (in the group stage) and the Proteas (in the Super 8), Shastri said that he needs to be brought back and could be played alongside Washington Sundar and due to that, Rinku Singh might have to miss out. "Give yourself that extra option because on a given day, you are bound to have one bowler who is going to have an off day, like for example, Varun Chakaravarthy yesterday. He was not at his best, and he paid the price for it. So, you need that backup. You know, you back the number eight. If Axar Patel is playing, he might be batting at eight, you know, because you have got Hardik Pandya at five, you have got Shivam Dube at six, you have got Washington Sundar at seven, you have got Axar Patel at eight. Axar can go at five as well," he said.

"Now, if eight batsmen cannot do the job in T20 cricket, then, you know, something is wrong, especially with that kind of firepower. What you are missing out is you are not giving yourself that extra option of a bowler, which I think is important. Which means a Rinku Singh might have to miss out, but if he has to come in, he has to come in place of a specialist batsman," the former Indian all-rounder concluded.

(ANI)