The Paralympic Committee of India and the Australian High Commission have launched a four-day advanced para-swimming workshop for 35 Indian coaches in Gwalior, aiming to enhance coaching standards and strengthen the bilateral sporting partnership.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), in partnership with the Australian High Commission today launched 'Beyond the Lanes: Advanced Para-Swimming Coaching Workshop' in the national capital here.

The workshop will take place this week at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior, according to a release by the PCI/ Australian High Commission.

The four-day Australia-India advanced coaching workshop marks a significant step in strengthening India's para-swimming coaching ecosystem. A total of 35 coaches from across India have been shortlisted for the programme, reflecting PCI's commitment to building depth and technical excellence at the grassroots and elite levels.

Expert-Led Training

The workshop will be delivered by two experienced Swimming Australia coaches, Martin Roberts, a former dual Olympian (1988, 1992) and Nathan Doyle, who will work closely with Indian coaches to share global best practices in para-swimming training methodologies, athlete preparation, and performance optimisation. The sessions will focus on enhancing technical understanding, adapting coaching frameworks for different classifications, and aligning Indian training standards with international benchmarks.

Strengthening Bilateral Sporting Ties

Speaking at the launch, Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, highlighted the growing sporting partnership between the two nations. He said, "Sport has always been a powerful bridge between Australia and India. Australia brings deep expertise in coaching, infrastructure, sports education and science, integrity, and inclusion, while India brings scale, energy, ambition, and a young population. Our partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India provides a strong and strategic platform to share expertise in para-sport and build inclusive systems that operate from grassroots level through to elite performance. The advanced para-swimming workshop led by senior Australian and Indian swimming coaches, reflects another important step in our bilateral partnership and Australia's support for India's broader sporting ambitions.

Empowering Coaches for Future Success

Also addressing the gathering, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, Devendra Jhajharia, emphasised the importance of investing in coaches to secure long-term success for athletes. He said, "If we want our para-swimmers to consistently perform on the world stage, we must first empower our coaches with the right tools, exposure and global perspective. This workshop is not just a short-term program, it is an investment in India's future in para-swimming. By collaborating with Australia, we are ensuring that our coaching ecosystem evolves alongside the world's best."

Elevating Standards for International Competition

The workshop will officially commence on February 25 and conclude on February 28 and participating coaches will engage in intensive practical and theoretical sessions with Australian coaches aimed at elevating India's para-swimming standards ahead of upcoming international competitions.

The initiative reinforces PCI's long-term vision of creating a sustainable, high-performance environment for Indian para-athletes, ensuring that success on the global stage is backed by strong technical foundations at home. (ANI)