TMC MP Yusuf Pathan expresses confidence that Team India will bounce back from their heavy T20 World Cup loss to South Africa. He believes they will win big against Zimbabwe to improve their NRR and keep their semifinal qualification hopes alive.

Former India cricketer and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Yusuf Pathan backed India to bounce back in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after their massive loss to South Africa.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India's Semifinal Hopes Dented

India lost to South Africa in both teams' first Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup by 76 runs. The defeat dampened their chances of securing a semifinal berth as their net run rate now stands at -3.800. India must win their remaining two encounters, against Zimbabwe and West Indies, and also register significant victories to improve their NRR in order to stand a chance of qualifying for the semifinals.

Yusuf Pathan Backs Team India

Ahead of their clash against Zimbabwe on February 26 in Chennai, Yusuf Pathan, speaking to reporters, expressed confidence in the Indian team's ability to recover from the setback. He said India knows how to bounce back and expects them to secure a convincing win, while also acknowledging that Zimbabwe are playing good cricket and wishes them well. "Indian team knows how to bounce back. The team will bounce back well. We hope that India will win in Chennai by a good margin. Zimbabwe too is playing good Cricket. I extend them best wishes but Indian team always performs good when it gets challenging," Pathan said.

"Insha Allah zaroor jayega," said Pathan, when asked whether he thinks that Team India will reach the final.

Recap: How South Africa Dominated India

India had a horrible outing against South Africa at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Proteas Post a Strong Total

In the match, South Africa made 187/7 in 20 overs after David Miller (63) and Dewald Brevis (45) stitched a brilliant 97-run stand for the fourth wicket. Tristan Stubbs played a brisk, unbeaten 44. For India, Arshdeep Singh (2/28), Jasprit Bumrah (3/15), Varun Chakaravarthy (1/47), and Shivam Dube (1/32) were among the wicket-takers.

India's Batting Falters in Chase

Defending 188, South Africa's bowlers produced a brilliant all-round display.None of the Indian batters hit a half-century. Shivam Dube top-scored with 42 as Proteas bundled out the defending champions for just 111 in 18.5 overs, thrashing the Men in Blue by 76 runs. For South Africa, captain Aiden Markram (1/5), Marco Jansen (4/22), Keshav Maharaj (3/24) and Corbin Bosch (2/12) had a brilliant day with the ball. (ANI)