Indian batter Rinku Singh has left the T20 World Cup 2026 squad ahead of the Super 8 match against Zimbabwe due to a family emergency. His father, Khanchandra Singh, is critically ill with stage-4 liver cancer and on ventilator support.

Ahead of Team India's crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against Zimbabwe in Chennai, left-handed batter Rinku Singh headed back home, reportedly due to a family emergency. The Men in Blue will face off against Zimbabwe in a‘do-or-die' encounter in order to keep their hopes for the semifinal alive.

Following a heavy 76-run defeat at the hands of South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22, the defending champions' net run rate (NRR) plunged to -3.888, significantly hurting their chances of advancing to the semifinal. After an unbeaten run in the group stage, Team India failed to carry on their momentum into the Super 8 match against the Proteas, where they were outplayed in every department.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side is currently in a situation where they have to win the remaining two Super 8 matches against Zimbabwe and the West Indies to keep their semifinal hopes alive, while hoping that South Africa remain unbeaten in their remaining games to avoid further damage to India’s net run rate.

Rinku Father's Father on Ventilator Support

As Team India prepares to take on Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Rinku Singh has left the squad and immediately headed back home, reportedly due to his father, Khanchandra Singh's deteriorating health condition.

According to the report by NDTV, Khanchandra is battling stage-4 liver cancer and was immediately admitted to a hospital in Greater Noida, where he has been put on ventilator support. However, there has been no official statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding Rinku Singh’s departure or the family emergency.

The southpaw didn't attend today's (February 24) Team India practice session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of the Zimbabwe game, with teammates like Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson reported to have trained without him.

Rinku Singh's father has been battling liver cancer for approximately a year, but the health condition has worsened in recent days, prompting Rinku to return home immediately to be with his family during this critical time. Karanchandran, who has been a pillar of support in Rinku's cricketing journey, is reportedly critically ill and put on ventilator support, leaving the left-handed batter fully focused on supporting his family during this difficult period.

Will Rinku Singh Feature in Zimbabwe Clash?

As Rinku Singh headed back home due to father's worsening health condition, there is uncertainty whether the southpaw will be available for India’s crucial Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe. Rinku has featured in India's last matches, including the Super match against South Africa, scoring modestly and often batting late in the innings.

Team India coaching staff, skipper Suryakumar Yadav, or the BCCI is expected to provide an official update on Rinku Singh's departure from the squad, and at the same time, closely monitor his situation to decide on any potential adjustments ahead of the Zimbabwe clash.

Currently, Rinku Singh is unlikely to feature in a crucial Super 8 match against Zimbabwe, which will take place on Thursday, February 26, but a final decision will depend on his family situation and updates from Team India’s management.

In the T20 World Cup 2026, Rinku has had mixed outings, scoring just 24 runs at an average of 8.00 and a strike rate of 82.75 in five matches.