Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Garcia has joined Premier League club Fulham on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old won a La Liga title and a FIFA Club World Cup during his time with the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid announced the departure of forward Gonzalo Garcia following an agreement with Premier League club Fulham for a deal.

The 22-year-old striker has put pen to the paper for a five-year deal with the Premier League club, and his deal comes with an option of a one-year extension. During his time with the Real Madrid senior side from 2023-26, he secured a FIFA Club World Cup and a La Liga title each.

Real Madrid Bids Farewell

In a statement, Real Madrid said, "Real Madrid CF and Fulham FC have agreed to the transfer of our player Gonzalo Garcia." "Gonzalo arrived at Real Madrid in 2014 at just 10 years old and has been part of our club for eleven seasons. Wearing the first team shirt, he has won one Club World Cup and one La Liga title."

The Spanish giants said that the striker always "exemplified the values of Real Madrid" and the club will always be his home. They wished him luck for a new beginning in his life. "Gonzalo has always exemplified the values of Real Madrid. Our club thanks him for his commitment and dedication throughout these years. Real Madrid, which will always be his home, wishes him and his family all the best in this new stage of his life," the statement from Real Madrid concluded.

Fulham Announces Signing

The statement from Fulham, announcing the signing, said that it was done for an "undisclosed fee". "The Club is delighted to announce the signing of Gonzalo Garcia from Real Madrid for an undisclosed fee. The highly rated striker, 22, has signed a five-year deal, tying him to Craven Cottage until the summer of 2031, with a Club option to extend by a further 12 months," said a statement from Fulham.

'Very Happy To Be Here': Garcia

Speaking to FFCtv after signing, Gonzalo said: "I am very grateful, very happy to be here. "I have to thank the board and (Alvaro) Arbeloa for the trust they've put in me, and I am very, very excited to start," he signed off. (ANI)