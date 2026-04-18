During the IPL 2026 match between CSK and SRH, wicketkeeper Sanju Samson displayed exceptional game awareness. His insistence on a DRS review for a faint edge led to the crucial dismissal of a set Abhishek Sharma. This game-changing moment, which shifted momentum to CSK, earned Samson widespread praise from fans on social media.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson’s brilliance behind the stumps was on display during the IPL 2026 clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 18.

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After opting to bowl first, the Chennai Super Kings restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 194/9, despite fifties by Abhishek Sharma (59) and Heinrich Klaasen (59), as CSK kept SRH under pressure with sharp fielding and disciplined bowling. Key wickets of Abhishek, Klaasen, Travis Head (23), and Nitish Kumar Reddy (12).

Anshul Kamboj led the bowling attack with figures of 3/22 at an economy rate of 7.30 in his spell of four overs. Jamie Overton also picked three wickets while conceding 37 runs at an economy rate of 9.20 in four matches. Mukesh Choudhary registered figures of 2/21 at an economy rate of 10.50 in two overs.

Also Read: IPL: Abhishek Sharma hits SRH's fastest fifty, breaks own record

Samson’s Sharp Call Leads to Abhishek’s Dismissal

As CSK managed to restrict SRH below 200, Sanju Samson’s sharp game awareness amid Abhishek Sharma’s blistering performance stood out when a crucial on-field review call led to the left-hander’s dismissal, breaking a dangerous partnership and shifting momentum firmly in CSK’s favour.

The incident took place on the final ball of the 8th over when Abhishek Sharma stepped across to guide a Jamie Overton delivery towards third man, but only managed a faint outside edge, which was initially not given by the umpire. The entire CSK team, except Sanju Samson, was initially unsure whether there was any edge, as the umpire turned down the appeal.

Samson confidently urged skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, and his instincts paid off as UltraEdge confirmed a faint edge, sending Abhishek Sharma back and giving CSK a crucial breakthrough.

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Abhishek Sharma’s wicket was crucial as the southpaw was taking CSK bowlers to the cleaners with his fearless strokeplay and aggressive intent, completing fifty in just 15 balls, the third-joint fastest half-century in the history of the Indian Premier League, before Samson’s sharp review brought a timely end to his dominant innings and halted SRH’s momentum.

‘Decision Review Samson’

Sanju Samson’s sharp game awareness, which led to the crucial DRS call against Abhishek Sharma, was hailed as a game-changing moment, with fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), praising his quick instincts behind the stumps when other players were hesitant to go for a review.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts lauded Samson’s sharp instinct behind the stumps, crediting him for pushing the review when even the bowler and others were unsure, and called it a ‘game-changing moment’ that broke a dangerous stand and swung momentum firmly in CSK’s favour.

Others called it a ‘keeper’s masterclass,’ praised his decision-making under pressure, and said the wicket belonged more to Samson’s game awareness than the bowler, hailing it as one of the defining moments of the match.

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Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are aiming for their third win of the IPL 2026 after two successive victories over Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, as they look to continue their strong momentum following the three-match losing streak in the season and strengthen their position in the points table.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma’s ‘Hero’ Mindset Backfires After Slow Knock vs DC; Old Interview Resurfaces