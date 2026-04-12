CSK's Sanju Samson made a stunning return to form in IPL 2026, smashing a 115-run century against the Delhi Capitals after a poor start to the season. Samson credited a 'lucky person' for his success and spoke about the importance of returning to basics to overcome his failures.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star batter Sanju Samson roared back to his form with a century knock in the team’s IPL 2026 win over the Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaraam Stadium or Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 11.

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After early struggles in the season, with scores of 6, and 9 against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively, Samson returned to form with a statement knock of 115 off 56 balls, including 15 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 205. His 113-run partnership for the second wicket with Ayush Mhatre, who scored 59 off 36 balls, helped CSK post a solid total of 211/2 in 20 overs.

The T20 World Cup hero was put under scrutiny over his poor start to his debut season with CSK, but he silenced critics in style with a match-winning century that marked a strong return to form.

Also Read: Records Galore As Sanju Samson Hits Maiden CSK Century Against Delhi Capitals

Samson Credits Lucky Person

Sanju Samson’s return to form with a 115-run knock against the Delhi Capitals grabbed the headlines, but he credited a ‘lucky person’ for being behind the success and constant support during his tough phase in IPL 2026.

Speaking after the Chennai Super Kings’ batting, Samson was interviewed by former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri and spoke about his return to form following his match-winning century against the Delhi Capitals. The Kerala batter called Shastri a ‘lucky person’ as his presence and conversation before the match boosted his confidence.

“Feels great, thanks to you (Shastri). I think you seem to be my lucky person to meet before every game, so please come to every game, sir, happy,” Samson said.

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Sanju Samson recorded the fourth century of his career, having previously scored two for the Rajasthan Royals and one for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

The 31-year-old’s heroics in the T20 World Cup 2026, where he played three crucial knocks, each in the Super 8 match against the West Indies, the semifinal against England, and the final against New Zealand, raised expectations around his consistency in major tournaments going forward. His early struggles in the IPL 2026 put him under immense scrutiny before his century silenced critics.

‘I Have Failed a Lot’

Sanju Samson became the first batter to score a century in the ongoing IPL season and was adjudged Player of the Match for his match-winning 115-run knock against the Delhi Capitals.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Samson highlighted the importance of going back to basics, stating that he had failed a lot in his career, needed to reset his mind and body, and return to his fundamentals both mentally and physically to regain form.

“To be honest, I think I have failed a lot. So failing a lot tells you how you need to come back. I think so, failing a lot definitely mentally, you think about, okay, do you need to go a bit hard or do you need to change your game plan. So mind gets a bit here and there,” the 31-year-old said.

“So I think you need to bring your mind and body to the basics. So I think I am 31 years old and I've spent a lot of time in this sport. So I need to know what my basics are. So I think basics are to get in mentally in a different zone and also physically do your basics right,” he added.

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With a 115–run knock, Sanju Samson has now aggregated 137 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 45.66 and a strike rate of 182.66 in four matches. Samson will return to action when the Chennai Super Kings take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, April 14.

Also Read: IPL 2026: RR Manager Romi Bhinder Likely to Face Disciplinary Action over Phone Use in the Dugout