5 5 Image Credit : ANI

This is my second home

Samson added, 'I wanted to stand on the field and say 'we are still in the competition'. Luckily, it all went well. It's not easy coming to a new team... but this doesn't feel new. It's like another home.' He praised the calm environment, saying, 'Even after three losses, our meeting today was just 50 seconds long. That shows you what this management is like. It fits my nature perfectly.'