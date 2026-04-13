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Inside CSK Star Sanju Samson’s Net Worth, Home, Income and luxury lifestyle decoded
After a rough start with CSK in his first three games, Sanju Samson had fans worried. But he's shut down all the critics with a fantastic century, proving exactly why he's in the team.
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Image Credit : Instagram/Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson's brilliant comeback century!
Chennai Super Kings finally got their first win in the IPL 2026, beating Delhi Capitals by 23 runs. CSK put up a massive 212 for two, all thanks to Sanju Samson. The opener smashed 115 runs from just 56 balls, hitting 15 fours and 4 sixes. What a performance! He was rightly named the Man of the Match.
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Image Credit : x@IPL
Sanju Samson's Net Worth
After a few quiet games, Sanju Samson finally showed his class for CSK. But cricket isn't his only game; he's also a pro at making money. As of 2026, Sanju's net worth is estimated to be between ₹85 crore and ₹100 crore. He also owns a beautiful, traditionally designed house in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, worth ₹6 crore.
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Image Credit : x@IPL
What are the sources of income?
Sanju has invested over ₹10 crore in real estate, including flats worth ₹1.5 crore each in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. His income comes from his massive ₹18 crore CSK contract and a ₹1 crore annual salary from his BCCI contract. On top of that, he earns from brand ads, match fees, and bonuses. He also owns a fleet of luxury cars, including a Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and an Audi.
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Image Credit : x@IPL
CSK's faith in him
Sanju Samson faced a lot of heat after failing in the first three matches for CSK. After his match-winning knock, he thanked the CSK management for keeping their faith in him. 'To be honest, this win is very important to me,' Samson said. 'The faith they (CSK) showed in me, bringing me back to the team, I felt a responsibility to do something for it.'
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Image Credit : ANI
This is my second home
Samson added, 'I wanted to stand on the field and say 'we are still in the competition'. Luckily, it all went well. It's not easy coming to a new team... but this doesn't feel new. It's like another home.' He praised the calm environment, saying, 'Even after three losses, our meeting today was just 50 seconds long. That shows you what this management is like. It fits my nature perfectly.'
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