Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking 94 off 29 balls, featuring an 11-ball fifty, powered India A to 377/9. They beat Sri Lanka A by 66 runs to win the tri-series final, with Yash Thakur taking three crucial wickets in the powerplay.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a stunning display of power-hitting to power India A to a commanding 66-run victory over Sri Lanka A in the tri-series final at Dambulla on Sunday in Sri Lanka. The teenage sensation struck a blistering 94 off just 29 deliveries, producing one of the most destructive innings in List A cricket history. His explosive knock helped India A post a formidable total of 377 for nine, before they went on to restrict Sri Lanka A to 311 in reply and seal the title in emphatic fashion.

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Sooryavanshi Rewrites Record Books

The 15-year-old opener rewrote the record books by racing to his maiden India A fifty in only 11 deliveries, surpassing the previous List A record of a 12-ball half-century set by Sri Lanka's Kaushalya Weeraratne more than two decades ago. Needing just six more runs for a century, Sooryavanshi was within touching distance of equalling the fastest List A hundred ever recorded. Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk currently holds that record after reaching three figures in 29 balls for South Australia against Tasmania in 2023.

Powered by a sensational 94 from Sooryavanshi, along with key contributions from Priyansh Arya (39), Ruturaj Gaikwad (40), skipper Tilak Varma (67) and Kumar Kushagra (36), India posted a commanding total of 377.

Sri Lanka's Chase Falters

In reply, Sri Lanka A were bowled out well short of the target despite fifties from Sadeera Samarawickrama and Wanuja Sahan. Their chase faltered early as Yash Thakur struck crucial blows in the powerplay, removing the top order and putting India firmly in control. Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never managed to build enough momentum to threaten the target.

Brief Scores

India A 377/9 in 50 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 94, Tilak Varma 67; Wanuja Sahan 2-39) beat Sri Lanka A 311 in 47.1 overs (Wanuja Sahan 62, Sadeera Samarawickrama 52; Yash Thakur 3-45) by 66 runs. (ANI)