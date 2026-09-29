Mumbai Indians all-rounder Deepak Chahar was left shocked after three custom player-edition bats worth INR 1.5 lakh were stolen from his Agra academy. In a viral video, he joked about seeking help from Yogi, PM Modi, or God to recover them quickly.

The Mumbai Indians bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar has gone viral on social media after expressing his disbelief over the theft of his bats from the practice ground of Chahar Cricket Academy in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Deepak trains at the facility owned by his father, Lokendra Singh Chahar, where local youngsters regularly train. The bowling all-rounder has returned to training after his last competitive appearance in the Indian Premier League this year, where he played for Mumbai Indians and picked up 8 wickets in 8 matches.

Chahar has been out of the national setup since 2023 due to various injuries and fitness setbacks. In the last Indian domestic cricket season, Deepak Chahar represented Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy, taking four wickets in three matches, before being ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a hip injury.

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‘Should I Go to Yogi Ji or Modi Ji?’

As Deepak Chahar returns to practice ahead of the Ranji Trophy season, which will begin on October 11, the Indian bowling all-rounder encountered an unexpected hurdle when three of his player-edition bats, valued at around INR 1.5 lakh, vanished from his family's academy grounds.

In a video posted on his official Instagram account, Chahar stated that the thief might not even realize the actual value of the equipment and jokingly added that he has three options that he was considering: filing a police complaint, going to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, or simply asking God to intervene.

“They were very good bats. The one who stole them doesn't know how expensive they were. He will either sell them or play tennis with them." Chahar said.

“At this time, I can complain to the police, or I can go to a Yogi [Ji] or Modi Ji, or I can directly request God that whoever stole them, give them money and give me my bats,” he added.

Deepak Chahar uses SS (Sareen Sports) bats, and per willow is reportedly worth around INR 50,000 each, pushing the collective worth of the stolen custom player-edition equipment to the substantial INR 1.5 lakh mark.

Since it is a professional top-grade bat, the equipment is designed for elite-level cricket and is significantly more expensive than standard bats available to amateur players.

‘What Should I Have Done?’

Further speaking about his bat theft, Deepak Chahar would rather give that person money that he would gladly have given him cash instead, rather than having to deal with the bizarre loss of his prized custom gear.

“I will give him money. Or I can request the SSA and ask for 2–3 more bats,” Chahar added.

“So, what do you think, what should I have done?" he added.

Deepak Chahar’s last international appearance for India was in a T20I match against Australia in December 2023 and since then, the pacer has primarily focused on domestic cricket and the IPL as he works his way back into peak form.

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