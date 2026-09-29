Indian shooter Ashima Ahlawat expressed mixed emotions after winning a silver medal in the women's trap team event at the Asian Games 2026. She said that while she's happy with the podium finish, she feels the gold medal was within reach.

Mixed Feelings Over Silver Medal

Indian shooter Ashima Ahlawat admitted she is satisfied with winning a silver medal but pointed out that "Gold could have been won somewhere", suggesting that the margins were not that difficult to close up in the women's trap team event at the Asian Games 2026. She felt the gold was within reach after India finished three points ahead of bronze medallists Kuwait. Ashima, who teamed up with Neeru Dhanda and Manisha Keer, said the narrow margin left her with mixed feelings despite India's podium finish.

"Yes, there is satisfaction but not that much happiness because the gold could have been won somewhere; the margins were not that big. I mean, we could have covered it up, but still, getting a silver medal brings happiness. But there is also a sadness that the gold didn't come," she told ANI after securing the team medal. The Indian trio finished with a combined score of 328 points, with China taking gold with 346 and Kuwait claiming bronze with 325. Neeru was India's top performer with 118 points from 125, while Ashima and Manisha contributed 106 and 104 respectively. Neeru went on to win the individual women's trap gold medal after that.

Challenging Weather Conditions

Ashima, who turned 23 on Sunday, said the weather conditions, particularly the rain, made the competition challenging but praised the Indian shooters for moving up the leaderboard. "It was very up and down; it wasn't easy. Our lead was going up and down a lot. And even today, because it has been raining since morning, so many countries had a bad run, but we Indians, we all managed to perform in this weather. So, yesterday we were in third position; today we climbed the leaderboard and got our silver medal," said Ahlawat.

Relief Despite Difficulties

The silver medal also brought relief after what Ashima described as a difficult stay in Japan, with the shooter saying the medal allowed the team to put those problems behind them. "It [medal] is paying off. We have faced so many difficulties since we came here to Japan because the organisation was not that good. But somehow a medal has come, so we can forget all those things and move forward," she said.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on gold, Ashima said she was grateful that the team did not return empty-handed. "There is, of course, a satisfaction that we are not going empty-handed from the Asian Games. We have a silver medal in our hands, but there is disappointment along with it too," said Ahlawat.

Personal Dedication and Acknowledgements

Ashima dedicated the medal to her mother and said she planned to celebrate with friends and family before taking a much-needed break. "I would like to dedicate this medal to my mom," she said. She also revealed her first cheat meal after the Games would be palak patta chaat.

Ashima credited the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the national federation and TOPS for their support during the team's preparations. "SAI gave a lot of support. SAI, our federation, and TOPS, we got a lot of support in training as well, in camps too. So there was no lack in that. That's why we are so disappointed that despite all the preparation we did, we couldn't perform as well as we had hoped," she concluded. (ANI)