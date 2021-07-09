The ED has been allowed to question Waze for three days at Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai where he is lodged, a defence lawyer said.

Enforcement Directorate obtained court's permission to record suspended Mumbai Police Officer Sachin Waze's statement in ED case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh at Taloja prison on July 10.

NIA previously apprehended Waze in March in connection to the case of explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in south Mumbai, and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

He is now in judicial custody. The ED has been allowed to question Waze for three days at Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai where he is lodged, a defence lawyer said.

The ED has so far arrested two aides of Deshmukh -- his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde -- in the money-laundering case against the NCP leader.

More details awaited.

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