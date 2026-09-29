Indian shooter Neeru Dhanda won gold in the women’s individual trap event at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, ending India’s 48-year drought in the discipline with a record-breaking performance.

Indian shooter Neeru Dhanda scripted a historic feat when she won the gold in the women’s individual trap event at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday, September 29. Neeru finished on top of the podium with a score of 28 hits out 30 targets, setting a new Asian record at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery.

Neeru Dhanda qualified for the women’s individual trap final after finishing joint-top in the qualification round with Ray Bassil of Qatar, scoring 118 hits out of 125, before setting an Asian record to clinch the gold medal, ending India’s 48-year drought of winning the Asian Games gold in the individual trap event.

The last time India won the gold medal at the Asian Games was in the 1978 event, when Randhir Singh clinched the historic individual gold in the men's trap event. Since then, no Indian shooter has managed to replicate the feat in the individual trap discipline until Neeru's stellar triumph in Aichi-Nagoya.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda wins gold in women's individual trap

Who is Neeru Dhanda?

Neeru Dhanda’s historic feat at the Asian Games 2026 has put her in the spotlight, as the 26-year-old became the first Indian trap shooter to win an individual gold at the quadrennial multi-sport event, marking a monumental milestone in her rising shooting career.

Neeru hails from Jind district of Haryana, but moved to Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh more than a decade ago, where she began shooting on her family’s old double-barrel, aiming at tin cans. However, she pursued shooting seriously after being inspired by her maternal cousin Lakshay Sheoran’s individual silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

The 26-year-old received her first national breakthrough when she won the gold medal at the 2022 National Games. In 2025, Neeru clinched the gold medals at the Shotgun National Trials in New Delhi and in the women’s trap event at the 38th National Games. That year, Neeru received international recognition when she won double gold in women’s trap and individual events at the Asian Shooting Championships.

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Neeru Dhanda further strengthened her resume by winning a gold and bronze medal at the World Cup in Lonato del Garda and Almaty, respectively. Now, the Haryana-born shooter clinched two gold medals in trap individual and team events at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, underlining her unmatched resilience.

Neeru’s gold medal in the individual trap event is historic, as it ended India’s almost five-decade wait for an individual gold in trap shooting at the Asian Games, sealing her legacy as one of the true greats of modern Indian shooting.

India’s Shooting Contingent Contributes Significantly to Medal Tally

India has sent nearly 500 athletes across 36 sports to Japan, and the shooting contingent has consisted of 30 members, the third-largest after athletics and hockey, underscoring the incredible depth and caliber of India's elite marksmen and women on the continental stage.

Indian shooting contingent continues to deliver with expectations, as they won 14 medals, including two silver, eight silver, and four bronze medals, making a significant contribution to India’s overall medal tally at the Asian Games.

Neeru Dhanda’s gold medal was India’s second gold in shooting at the Asian Games, further highlighting the country’s strong showing in the discipline. Her historic triumph also added another landmark moment to India’s impressive medal haul in Aichi-Nagoya. India’s athletics contingent leads the medal tally with 19 medals, including 9 silver and 10 bronze.

So far, India has won 48 medals, including 5 gold, 21 silver, and 22 bronze, and moved to the 11th spot on the medal table, behind China (241), Japan (176), and South Korea (94), and will look to add more medals across the remaining events as the Asian Games enter the final stages.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: Mandaviya lauds women's trap team's silver win