Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev hailed Virat Kohli for crossing 15,000 ODI runs, calling him a 'special talent' with an exceptional average. He praised Kohli's passion, consistency, and self-belief, which have been key to his success.

Indian cricket legend and former captain Kapil Dev on Tuesday hailed Virat Kohli's achievement of reaching 15,000 runs in ODI cricket, praising the batter's talent, consistency and belief in himself.

'Special Talent'

Speaking to ANI, Kapil said Kohli's achievement was a testament to his special talent and highlighted his exceptional batting average. "I think special talent. He's done so well. Very few people in this world have an average of more than 60. Hats off to him. And more important, I think, his passion for the game. I don't know why he left Test cricket, but again, whatever he is doing, he must be doing something special for himself to make sure he keeps on performing at that level," Kapil said.

Asked what sets Kohli apart from other legends, particularly in the 50-over format, Kapil said the former India captain's ability to back himself has been key to his success. "He has the ability, and I think he knows; he believes in himself, and he backs himself, which is very, very important," the Indian cricket legend said.

Record-Breaking Innings and Milestones

During India's successful 296-run chase in the first ODI against the West Indies on Sunday, Kohli smashed an unbeaten 139 off just 88 balls, with 10 fours and nine sixes, at a strike rate of 157.95.

Throughout his innings, the 37-year-old displayed exceptional hitting while maintaining a sense of control and composure, staying true to the style that has defined his ODI career through numerous successful run chases and records.

Virat's 86th international century also took him past the 15,000-run mark in ODIs.

The right-handed batter is also the second batter after the great Sachin Tendulkar to breach the landmark of 15,000 runs in the 50-over format.

In 315 ODIs and 303 innings, Virat has scored 15,080 runs at an average of 59.13, including 55 centuries and 79 fifties, with a best score of 183.

Kohli has levelled with legendary Sachin Tendulkar for most List-A cricket centuries, with 60 apiece each.

He also levelled with Sachin (42 centuries) for most ODI tons by a batter in home conditions.

The 37-year-old is also the first-ever cricketer to have 7,000 ODI runs in home conditions, once again overtaking Sachin (6,976 runs in 164 matches).

In 131 ODIs and 128 innings at home, he has made 7,006 runs at an average of 63.69, with 28 centuries and 36 fifties, with a best score of 166*.

On Asian Games and Cricket's Growth

The 1983 ODI World Cup-winning captain also wished the Indian cricket teams luck ahead of their Asian Games campaigns, with the women's team defending its gold medal and the men's side aiming to retain the top spot.

The Men in Blue, which is being led by Shreyas Iyer, have already reached the semi-finals after their quarter-final match against Afghanistan was washed out due to rain at the ongoing men's cricket event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

"Good luck. I think the cricketers are doing so well, the boys and the girls. I wish them all the luck. Every medal makes so much difference to the country," he said.

On cricket's growing presence at multi-sport events, the 67-year-old Kapil said it was important for the sport to contribute to India's medal tally.

"I think it's very important. Now cricket is growing at a speed which we never thought of in our time. But just want to say, keep on playing well and good luck," he added.