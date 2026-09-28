Following Team India's eight-wicket ODI win over West Indies, Rohit Sharma slipped on the team bus stairs. The video went viral, sparking humorous and concerned reactions, before security officials quickly helped him to his feet.

Former Team India captain and star batter Rohit Sharma experienced an unexpected scare after arriving at the team’s hotel following an eight-wicket win over the West Indies in the three–match series at Greenfields International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, September 27.

The Men in Blue took a 1-0 series lead after chasing down a 296-run target in 41.4 overs. Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 139-run knock and his crucial 151-run partnership for the second wicket with skipper Shubman Gill, who scored 110 off 108 balls, helped the hosts secure a comfortable victory with more than eight overs to spare.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav led India’s bowling attack with a spell of 4/40 at an economy rate of 4 in his 10 overs, while Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets while conceding 60 runs at an economy rate of 6 in 10 overs to restrict the visitors to 295/7, despite a 135-run opening partnership between Justin Greaves and John Campbell.

Also Read: Six centuries in one day: ODI cricket's record-breaking Super Sunday

Rohit Sharma Escapes Injury Scare

As Team India secured a commanding victory over the West Indies in the ODI series opener in Thiruvananthapuram, the post-match celebrations nearly took a dramatic turn for veteran batter Rohit Sharma.

The Men in Blue squad arrived at their team hotel late at night following their victory at the Greenfields International Stadium and were greeted by scenes of jubilation before the unexpected incident unfolded on the bus steps.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Rohit Sharma was seen disembarking from the team bus when he unexpectedly lost his footing and slipped on the metallic staircase, taking a sharp tumble that instantly brought a halt to the celebratory mood around him. However, the security officials immediately assisted him to his feet, ensuring he was steady before he walked into the hotel lobby.

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Rohit Sharma had a decent outing in the first ODI against the West Indies, playing a knock of 32 off 35 balls, including 3 sixes and 2 fours, at a strike rate of 91.43, providing a solid start at the top alongside skipper Shubman Gill before being dismissed by Alzarri Joseph.

This was his first competitive match since the ODI series against England in July this year, where he scored a century at Lord’s, playing a sublime knock of 138 off 110 balls, reinforcing his commitment to feature in India’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans.

Rohit Sharma’s Slip Leaves Fans Amused on Social Media

Rohit Sharma’s unexpected slip on the team’s bus staircase after arriving at the hotel has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts sharing hilarious takes on the incident while also hoping the former India captain was unhurt.

Taking to their X handles, many fans reacted to the incident with hilarious comments, joking about Rohit Sharma’s fall, his ‘desperate dives' and even suggesting that he had ‘retired hurt ', while some also expressed concern over his well-being. A few also related to the incident, saying they had experienced similar slips themselves.

Another section of fans joked about Rohit’s reaction after the fall, with some pointing out how he appeared to carry on as if nothing had happened, while others wished him well and hoped he had escaped without any injury.

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After retiring from T20Is and Tests, Rohit Sharma has been solely focusing on ODIs with an aim of extending his illustrious career until the 2027 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Since 2025, Rohit has featured in 24 ODI matches and aggregated 1061 runs, including 3 centuries and 5 fifties, at an average of 46.13.

Also Read: Clarity, communication helped me thrive as a bowler: Prasidh Krishna