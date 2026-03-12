- Home
- Sports
- Havertz Saves Arsenal at Leverkusen but Quadruple Dream Faces Reality Check: What Arteta’s Men Must Do
Havertz Saves Arsenal at Leverkusen but Quadruple Dream Faces Reality Check: What Arteta’s Men Must Do
Kai Havertz’s dramatic 89th-minute penalty rescued Arsenal with a 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. But a shaky performance raises big questions about the Gunners’ quadruple dream.
Arsenal’s Quadruple Dream Faces Reality Check
Arsenal’s ambitions of chasing a historic quadruple received a timely reminder of how unforgiving elite European nights can be.
The Premier League leaders escaped with a 1–1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie in Germany — but the scoreline hardly told the full story. For long stretches of the night, Mikel Arteta’s side looked second best.
It ultimately took an 89th-minute penalty from Kai Havertz — against his former club — to spare Arsenal from what would have been their first Champions League defeat of the season.
The late equaliser keeps Arsenal firmly in the tie ahead of next week’s return leg at the Emirates. But if the north London side truly wants to keep their quadruple hopes alive, this performance served as a warning: they will need to be far better.
Havertz’s Emotional Return Delivers Late Lifeline
Few narratives in football write themselves quite like this one.
Kai Havertz — who spent a decade at Leverkusen before moving to Chelsea in 2020 and later joining Arsenal — stepped up with nerves of steel when his team needed him most.
After substitute Noni Madueke went down in the box following contact from Malik Tillman, referee Umut Meler pointed to the spot. The decision was checked by VAR, prolonging the tension inside the stadium.
Havertz, however, never looked shaken.
The German calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner, rescuing Arsenal with just minutes left on the clock.
“I know how hard it is to come here... and we knew what to expect,” Havertz said.
“We didn't play our best today. But we're going home with a good result. We need to step on the gas next week. We'll have our fans behind us, which is very important.”
His celebration was muted — a mark of respect for the club where his professional journey began.
Leverkusen Expose Arsenal’s Weaknesses
For much of the evening, Leverkusen were the sharper side.
The Bundesliga outfit had already shown glimpses of danger in the first half, particularly through 19-year-old striker Christian Kofane, who constantly harried Arsenal’s defence and even forced Gabriel into an early mistake.
Arsenal had a moment of promise midway through the opening half when Gabriel Martinelli crashed a powerful effort against the crossbar after a slick attacking move involving Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres.
But beyond that chance, the visitors struggled to convert possession into real danger.
The problems only intensified after the break.
Within moments of the restart, Martin Terrier forced a brilliant fingertip save from David Raya following a cross from Alejandro Grimaldo.
But the warning went unheeded.
From the resulting corner, Grimaldo delivered a looping ball to the far post where Robert Andrich was left completely unmarked. The German midfielder powered a header past Raya to give Leverkusen a deserved lead.
Arsenal’s Missing Rhythm in Midfield
A major issue for Arsenal on the night was their lack of fluency in midfield.
The absence of Martin Odegaard — sidelined with a knee injury — was deeply felt. The Norwegian’s ability to control tempo and carve open defences with incisive passing was sorely missed.
Instead, Arsenal repeatedly found themselves reaching promising positions only to squander possession.
Arteta later admitted his team’s execution fell short of the required standard.
“We didn't finish enough actions. Every time we got in and around the box we gave the ball away and that allowed certain counter-attacks,” he said.
“The level of execution obviously has to be better and it will be better in the second leg. We'll adapt a few things and yes, we'll move on.”
On the controversial penalty decision, Arteta declined to comment.
Leverkusen Show They Are No Easy Opponent
Before kickoff, many had assumed Arsenal’s perfect league-phase record — eight wins from eight — meant this tie would be routine.
Leverkusen quickly proved otherwise.
Even their coach Kasper Hjulmand became embroiled in a fiery exchange with Arsenal set-piece coach Nicolas Jover during the second half, highlighting how intense the contest had become.
Despite their inconsistency this season, the German side demonstrated they have the quality and belief to challenge the Premier League leaders.
“We've shown we can beat Arsenal. We're travelling there believing we can take something away from London. Otherwise we wouldn't make the trip,” Andrich said.
Arteta Praises Havertz’s Storybook Moment
For Arteta, the late equaliser felt almost poetic.
“Football writes crazy stories,” the Arsenal manager said.
“It's of course extraordinary that Kai returns here after so many years and converted the penalty. It's a great story.”
Havertz admitted the wait before the penalty felt agonising as VAR checked the decision.
“Penalties in the last minutes are not always easy. The time between the whistle and taking the penalty felt like eternity. But in these moments you need to be present,” he said.
“These are the moments I've worked for for years, to be there in moments like that.”
“I know the stadium and I've already converted many penalties from this spot.”
“Of course I'm sorry for Leverkusen, but that's football.”
Leverkusen captain Robert Andrich wasn’t surprised by the outcome.
“Yes, I knew. Kai is pretty good from the spot.”
What Arsenal Must Do to Keep the Quadruple Dream Alive
The draw leaves Arsenal in a favourable position heading back to the Emirates — but the performance highlighted several areas that must improve if their historic ambitions are to survive.
First, control in midfield must return. Without Odegaard, Arsenal looked disjointed and predictable.
Second, their attacking precision needs sharpening. Too many promising moves broke down due to poor final passes.
Third, defensive concentration at set pieces — usually a strength — cannot falter again after allowing Andrich’s free header.
Finally, Arsenal must rediscover the intensity that has carried them to the top of the Premier League and deep into multiple competitions this season.
The Emirates crowd will expect a far more assertive display next week.
Because if Arsenal truly intend to chase four trophies this season, escaping with a draw will not be enough.
The real test begins now.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.