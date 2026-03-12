Few narratives in football write themselves quite like this one.

Kai Havertz — who spent a decade at Leverkusen before moving to Chelsea in 2020 and later joining Arsenal — stepped up with nerves of steel when his team needed him most.

After substitute Noni Madueke went down in the box following contact from Malik Tillman, referee Umut Meler pointed to the spot. The decision was checked by VAR, prolonging the tension inside the stadium.

Havertz, however, never looked shaken.

The German calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner, rescuing Arsenal with just minutes left on the clock.

“I know how hard it is to come here... and we knew what to expect,” Havertz said.

“We didn't play our best today. But we're going home with a good result. We need to step on the gas next week. We'll have our fans behind us, which is very important.”

His celebration was muted — a mark of respect for the club where his professional journey began.