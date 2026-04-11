In the IPL 2026 clash, Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru, chasing down 202 runs. While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's blistering 78 off 26 set the stage, it was Dhruv Jurel's composed, match-winning knock of 81* that anchored the chase and secured the victory, establishing him as a reliable finisher.

Amid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s blistering performance, Dhruv Jurel’s match-winning knock proved decisive in Rajasthan Royals’ eight-wicket win in the IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, April 10.

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With a 202-run target, the Royals chased it down with 12 balls to spare or in 18 overs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set the tone with a phenomenal knock of 78 off 26 balls, including 8 fours and 7 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 300, taking on bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, making it a comfortable chase for the Rajasthan Royals.

Dhruv Jurel capitalized on Sooryavanshi’s blazing start with a match-winning, unbeaten knock of 81 off 43 balls, including 8 fours and 3 sixes, 188.37. The wicketkeeper-batter’s decisive 68-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja, who scored an unbeaten 24 off 25 balls, helped the hosts seal the chase comfortably and secure their fourth successive win of the season.

Also Read: IPL 2026: 'Everyone loves him,' says Parag on teen star Sooryavanshi

A Calculated Aggression by Dhruv Jurel

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s early blitz laid the platform, but it was Dhruv Jurel who ensured there were no setbacks in the 202-run chase. Walking in to bat after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal at 21/1, Jurel joined the Sooryavanshi at the crease to carry on the Rajasthan Royals’ run chase. An early wicket of Jaiswal didn’t faze Sooryavanshi and Jurel, who were focused on building the partnership.

While Sooryavanshi was taking down the RCB bowlers with his fearless, Jurel was providing a solid support, not as a second fiddle, but as an equally assertive presence, rotating the strike smartly and punishing loose deliveries to keep the momentum firmly in the RR's favor. The duo shared a crucial 108-run stand for the second wicket before Vaibhav’s dismissal.

After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s dismissals, RR lost two quick wickets in Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag, and they were reduced to 134/4, leaving Jurel solely responsible for guiding the chase. However, rather than getting fazed by pressure, the wicketkeeper-batter maintained his tranquility and paced the innings to perfection, ensuring there were no further hiccups.

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Dhruv Jurel was batting at a strike rate of 200 when he completed his second successive fifty of the season in just 25 balls before he shifted his gears to score 31 off 18 balls, expertly controlling the chase and finishing the game with calculated aggression. A solid support from Ravindra Jadeja, who played a relatively slow but composed innings, ensured stability at the other end, allowing Dhruv Jurel to dictate the tempo and guide Rajasthan Royals to a clinical finish.

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Dhruv Jurel’s composed yet assertive innings stood out as a perfect blend of control and intent, highlighting his maturity under pressure and reinforcing his growing importance in Rajasthan Royals’ batting.

‘Dhruv Jurel Finishes It Like a True Finisher’

As the cricketing world went berserk over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s brutal assault on the RCB bowling attack, Dhruv Jurel’s match-winning performance quietly drew widespread praise on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts hailed him as a dependable finisher who thrives under pressure.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts hailed Dhruv Jurel as a “true finisher,” praising his unbeaten 81 as a match-winning, classy knock. At the same time, many stressed he deserved equal credit alongside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for guiding Rajasthan Royals to victory.

Others called his knock one of the best in IPL history, and highlighted how he stayed till the end with Ravindra Jadeja, adding that Jurel’s match-winning innings proved he is evolving into a reliable finisher for the Royals.

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With an 81-run knock, Dhruv Jurel is now the third leading run-getter of the IPL 2026 with 176 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 58.66 in four matches. In his IPL career, Jurel has aggregated 856 runs, including 6 fifties, at an average of 31.70 and a strike rate of 158.81 in 46 matches.

Also Read: Play the ball, not the bowler: RR's 15-year-old star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi