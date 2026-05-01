In the IPL 2026 clash between RR and DC, pacer Kyle Jamieson gave a fiery send-off to young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after dismissing him. The aggressive celebration went viral, sparking a widespread debate on social media about sportsmanship and the heat of the moment in professional cricket.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Kyle Jamieson gave a fiery send-off to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation during the IPL 2026 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, May 1.

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After being opted to bat first by the skipper Riyan Parag, the Royals lost an early wicket in opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (6), who fell prey to Mitchell Starc’s full-toss delivery. Thereafter, Dhruv Jurel joined Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was at the centre of attention and carried huge expectations on his young shoulders as RR looked to rebuild after the early setback.

However, the anticipation around Vaibhav was short-lived as Kyle Jamieson’s inswinging delivery rattled the stumps, beating his defence and sending the young batter back for just 4 runs, ending his brief stay at the crease and handing Delhi Capitals a crucial early breakthrough in the powerplay.

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Jamieson’s Fiery Send-Off to Vaibhav Goes Viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was perceived as a serious threat to the Delhi Capitals’ bowling attack, given his fearless strokeplay and aggressive batting, which would often put bowlers under immediate pressure from the very first ball of his innings.

Facing Jamieson on the first ball, Sooryavanshi immediately looked to counter-attack, getting off the mark in style as he carved the bowler for a boundary. It was supposed to be an indication that the young batter was ready to take on the challenge, setting the tone with an aggressive stroke that underlined his intent against the DC pace attack right from the start.

However, Sooryavanshi faced the very next delivery, and Jamieson came back hard with an inswinging ball that breached his defence and crashed into the stumps, cutting short his promising start and silencing the Jaipur crowd.

The New Zealand pacer was seemingly ecstatic about the wicket as he gave a fiery send-off to the young batter by celebrating aggressively right in his face before walking away, an act that quickly went viral on social media.

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Not only Kyle Jamieson, but the entire Delhi Capitals camp was celebrating in unison as the breakthrough shifted momentum early in the contest, with the dugout visibly pumped up after the crucial wicket of the dangerous young batter.

This shows that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s innings was cut short before it could build momentum, as Jamieson’s breakthrough gave DC an early edge.

Jamieson’s Aggressive Celebration Sparks Debate

Kyle Jamieson’s aggressive celebration after bowling on dangerous Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts divided over whether the send-off was part of competitive spirit or went a bit too far in the heat of the moment.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted in a mixed manner. Some praised Vaibhav’s “aura” and fearless talent, saying even top bowlers were celebrating his wicket like a big prize, while others felt that Jamieson’s aggressive celebration was unnecessary or over the top against a young batter, sparking a debate on sportsmanship and competitive spirit.

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Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals posted a solid total of 225/6 in 20 overs. Riyan Parag played a captain’s knock of 90 off 50 balls, including 8 fours and 5 sixes, at a strike rate of 180.00. Dhruv Jurel played an innings of 42 off 30 balls, including 4 fours and a six, at a strike rate of 140.00.

Donovan Ferreira unleashed his firepower in the middle order as he scored a quickfire cameo knock of 47 off 14 balls, including 6 sixes and 2 fours, at an astonishing strike rate of 335.71.

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