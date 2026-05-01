Amid a poor IPL 2026 season, speculation about a rift within the Mumbai Indians has grown after Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah traveled to Chennai separately from the squad. The duo's delayed and separate arrival, dressed in casuals, has fueled rumors of internal discord, although personal and medical reasons have also been cited as possibilities.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 against the Chennai Super Kings, the Mumbai Indians are facing intense scrutiny not only for their poor outing in the ongoing season, but also amid growing speculation over internal discord within the camp after senior stars, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, travelled separately to Chennai.

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After playing two home matches against Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium, both of which they lost, the Mumbai Indians squad departed for Chennai for a crucial clash against CSK. The five-time IPL champions have lost six matches in 8 outings and are languishing at the ninth spot with just four points.

The upcoming clash against the Chennai Super Kings is the fourth away match for the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL season, as they look to bounce back and keep their slim playoff hopes alive after a disappointing run of results so far.

Also Read: ‘Big Talk, No Performance’: Jitesh Sharma Faces Anger over Persistent Batting Struggles in IPL 2026

Rohit and Bumrah Travel Separately to Chennai

As the Mumbai Indians prepare for a crucial clash against the Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, questions have begun to surface over the team’s internal atmosphere after Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah travelled separately in their casual attire instead of the team’s travel kit to Chennai.

The MI squad, including skipper Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Tilak Varma, and others, departed for Chennai on the morning of April 30, and all were spotted wearing the team’s official travel kit.

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However, senior stars Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah left for Chennai together on May 1, i.e, a day after the rest of the squad. Neither of the two was wearing the team’s travel kit, as Rohit was seen in casual wear and Bumrah also opted for a relaxed outfit, sparking speculation among fans over the unusual travel timing and appearance.

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While the MI squad, led by Hardik Pandya, had already reached Chennai and completed their travel schedule, the delayed departure of Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah has sparked speculations of a rift within the MI camp, given the unusual timing and separate travel arrangement of the two senior players.

Rift in the Mumbai Indians’ Camp?

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah’s arrival in Chennai for the Chennai Super Kings separately on May 1 has only intensified ongoing speculation around the Mumbai Indians’ dressing room atmosphere amid the team’s struggles in the ongoing season of the tournament.

There were reports of growing speculation among fans and social media discussions suggesting possible differences within the MI camp, likely centered on Hardik Pandya’s captaincy and the team’s recent poor performance, although no official confirmation or statement has been made by the franchise or players regarding any internal rift.

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Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah’s decision to travel separately is being linked to personal and professional reasons. Bumrah was reportedly spending time with his family, while Rohit, who is nursing a hamstring issue, is believed to have stayed back for recovery and assessment before joining the squad on May 1.

At times, the franchise allows senior players to travel separately if they have personal commitments, medical check-ups, or different recovery and training schedules ahead of important matches. The BCCI guidelines require squad discipline and coordinated team travel, though franchises may allow exceptions under approval for fitness, recovery, or personal reasons.

However, there is no official confirmation of any rift, and the separate travel is being seen as a routine, approved exception under team management guidelines.

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