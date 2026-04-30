Pakistani cricket analyst Dr. Nauman Niaz jokingly suggested RR prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat might contain an ‘AI chip’, a claim later echoed in jest by Jos Buttler after witnessing his fearless batting. The 15-year-old stunned world cricket by hitting first-ball sixes off Bumrah, Hazlewood, and Cummins, showcasing extraordinary confidence.

Earlier this week, Pakistani cricket analyst, Dr. Nauman Niaz, playfully stated that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat should be sent for testing while humorously claiming that his unbelievable batting might be powered by an ‘AI chip’, sparking light-hearted reactions and memes online.

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The humorous claim by Dr.Niaz has since then become a talking point on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter). Even Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has responded to the claim of having an ‘AI Chip’ in his bat, hilariously saying that it is all God’s gift and there is nothing artificial about his batting, dismissing the speculation with a cheeky smile.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive batting and fearless strokeplay have often left the cricket fans and experts, and even seasoned players, including Jos Butter, wondering about his sheer audacity at such a young age of 15 and how he continues to dominate world-class bowling attacks with remarkable ease.

The young batting sensation’s stay at the crease has been marked by fearless intent, rapid scoring, and an uncanny ability to take on the most experienced bowlers, further strengthening his reputation as one of the most exciting talents in modern cricket.

Also Read: ‘God Has Given It': RR teen Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Reply to ‘AI Chip’ Claim goes Viral (WATCH)

‘Has Elon Musk Created This Teenage Sensation?’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s effortless batting and outrageous strokeplay have continued to leave fans and experts in disbelief, with many comparing his performance to something beyond human ability, as he keeps dismantling elite bowlers at a remarkable ease.

Speaking on the ‘Love For Cricket’ podcast alongside his former England teammate Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler revealed that he dropped a text to Jofra Archer, asking whether Sooryavanshi was actually human after being stunned by his fearless and outrageous batting display.

“I actually texted Jofra and asked, ‘Is he AI? Has Elon Musk created this teenage sensation who is just a wizard with the bat?’ But no, he is real – and he is brilliant to watch,” Buttler said.

“He is becoming a seriously exciting player, and I think there’s a very good chance we could see him in England this summer,” he added,

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been one of the most talked-about batters since his record-breaking outing in the IPL 2025 against the Gujarat Titans, where he first announced himself on the big stage with fearless strokeplay that immediately marked him as a generational talent.

His explosive batting has not shown any signs of slowing down as he has continued to deliver impactful performances with remarkable consistency, making him one of the most closely watched young talents in the IPL.

‘You’ve Joined an Exclusive Club’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi didn’t show any mercy to experienced pacers, with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins becoming the victims of his fearless approach, as he continued to take on world-class bowling attacks with astonishing confidence and maturity beyond his years.

Jos Buttler, who plays for the Gujarat Titans, recalled being amused when he learned that Sooryavanshi had the first ball he faced against Bumrah, Hazlewood, and Cummins for six, calling it an “exclusive club” of elite bowlers the youngster had immediately dominated.

“I must admit, in the IPL, you spend a lot of time on your phone in your room. I was scrolling through Instagram when I came across the Sunrisers’ post-match wrap-up from that game, where they were handing out a few awards,” Buttler said.

“They were talking to Pat Cummins after his first game of the season, and James Franklin said to him, ‘You’ve joined a very exclusive club today alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood.’ I remember thinking, ‘That’s some company – what club is this?’ And then he said, ‘The first ball you bowled to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, he hit you for six as well’,” he added.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has aggregated 400 runs in the ongoing IPL season, out of which he reportedly scored 315 runs against capped international bowlers, underscoring his remarkable ability to consistently dominate experienced and world-class opposition with fearless and attacking intent.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Time Running Out for Skipper Hardik Pandya at Mumbai Indians Amid Poor Run?

‘That Is Just Extraordinary’

Further speaking on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s unreal batting, Buttler described the teenager’s feat as ‘extraordinary’, adding that hitting first-ball sixes off Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins reflects a level of fearless that has been rarely seen at any level of the game.

“So Sooryavanshi, from the first three balls he has faced against Hazlewood, Bumrah and Cummins – arguably three all-time greats – has deposited each one over the ropes for six. Of all the records he may go on to break in his career, I think that might be one of my favourites. It’s outrageous,” the former England captain said.

“You can imagine a coach telling 15-year-old Vaibhav, ‘These are pretty good bowlers, mate – maybe just have a look at one.’ And he has decided to launch each of them out of the ground first ball. That is just extraordinary,” he added.

In IPL 2026, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has aggregated 400 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 44.44 and a strike rate of 238.09 in nine matches. Out of his total runs so far this season, he has scored 358 runs through 37 sixes and 34 fours, meaning around 89.5% of his runs have come from boundaries.