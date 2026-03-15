Former captain Rohit Sharma has praised Indian cricket's recent dominance, highlighting six ICC titles in two years for both men's and women's teams. He attributes this success to collective hard work rather than luck and hopes this momentum continues for future tournaments.

Former Team India captain and four-time ICC title winner, Rohit Sharma, has hailed India’s recent dominance across men’s and women’s cricket. Recently, the Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, successfully defended the T20 World Cup crown with a dominant 96–run victory over New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

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This was Team India’s sixth title over the last two years, highlighting the depth and consistency of Indian cricket. Earlier, India won the T20 World Cup 2024, the 19 Women's World Cup 2025, the Champions Trophy 2025, the Women's ODI World Cup 2025, and the U19 Men's World Cup 2026, cementing a golden era across all formats and age groups.

The team that had earlier struggled to find consistency in ICC tournaments has now established itself as a global powerhouse, with a blend of experienced stars and young talent driving India’s dominance and setting the stage for continued success across all formats.

Also Read: ‘No Team Bigger Than ICC’: Chairman Jay Shah Breaks Silence on Bangladesh-Pakistan T20 World Cup Drama

‘There's No Secret to Success’

Speaking at the launch of the T20 Mumbai League Season 4 in Mumbai, Rohit Sharma emphasized that Team India’s success at the global stage comes from hard work, both on the field and behind the scenes, and is a result of collective effort, not luck.

"There's no secret to success; it's all about hard work. International cricketers - men's and women's - they work really, really hard to achieve what they have achieved,” the former India captain said.

“Of course, it's not just the players who perform on the field, but there are so many people behind the scenes as well who put in so much hard work into that success.

“So a lot of people and personnel to give credit to," he added.

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Rohit Sharma was himself part of Team India’s four title-winning campaigns, including the 2007 and 2024 T20 World Cups, and the 2013 and 2025 Champions Trophy, giving him the first-hand experience of the dedication and teamwork required to achieve sustained success at the highest level.

Despite missing out on winning the ODI World Cup in 2023 as a captain, Rohit Sharma remained focused on the team’s growth and celebrated the collective achievements of Indian cricket since then.

‘T20 World Cup Win Is Just a Start’

Team India’s recent T20 World Cup-winning campaign has added to the momentum that has built over the past two years, reinforcing India’s status as a dominant force in world cricket.

Rohit Sharma has expressed his immense pride in Indian cricket’s success over the last couple of years, starting with the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, but emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum to sustain success and continue dominating in future tournaments.

“I feel very, very happy and proud to see what we've been seeing for the last couple of years now to come out with flying colours and achieve what we have achieved, not just the men's team but also the women's team to win that World Cup in Mumbai was fantastic to watch,” the veteran Indian batter said.

“And recently now what the men's team did to win the T20 World Cup, what they did was phenomenal. And I hope this is just the start, there's no looking back from here because once you get the momentum - and we often talk about momentum in cricket - both men's and women's teams have, all I hope is that we carry this momentum," he added.

Team India’s next major ICC assignment will be the Women’s T20 World Cup this year, followed by the Women’s T20 World Cup, Women’s Champions Trophy, and Men’s ODI World Cup in 2027. At the 2028 T20 World Cup and 2029 Champions Trophy, the Men in Blue will enter as the defending champions, while the India women’s team will defend the ODI World Cup title in 2029.

Also Read: Six ICC Triumphs in 2 Years: Revisiting India’s Incredible Run of Global Cricket Titles