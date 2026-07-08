Following India's record 125-run T20I defeat to England, fans chanted "We Want Sanju" as the team left the stadium. The demand for Sanju Samson's return quickly spread across social media, with many questioning the selection policy and calling for equal treatment of all players.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson became the center of a growing fan movement following the team's historic 125-run defeat to England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge in Southampton on Wednesday.

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The Men in Blue, led by Shreyas Iyer, suffered the heaviest defeat in their T20I history, marking the first time the team had lost by a margin of 100 or more runs in the shortest format at the international level. Chasing a 202-run target, the visitors were bowled out for a mere 76 in 11.4 overs, with none of the Indian batters managing to score 20 or more runs.

Jofra Archer (3/29) and Josh Tongue (4/28) together picked seven wickets, effectively dismantling the Indian batting lineup and ensuring that the visitors never stood a chance at a competitive chase.

Also Read: No birthday gift for Dhoni as India crushed by England in T20I

Demand for Sanju Samson’s Recall Intensifies

Following Team India’s humiliating 125-run defeat at the hands of England, Sanju Samson was brought back into focus, not by official selection, but by a chorus of disgruntled fans who made their feelings known directly to the team management.

Samson was dropped from the playing XI for the second and third T20Is after his 1-run dismissal in the series opener, and the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was brought in as a high-potential replacement. Despite dropping the Kerala cricketer, Team India has struggled significantly, failing to find stability in the series, losing both matches at Old Trafford and Trent Bridge.

As Team India boarded the bus after the defeat at Trent Bridge, the fans directed their vocal frustrations toward the team management and players, with the persistent, rhythmic chants of "We Want Sanju" echoing through the stadium. This raw display of emotions put mounting pressure on coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shreyas Iyer, as the team's experimental lineup continues to falter.

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Sanju Samson, who was dropped from the India squad for the T20I series against Zimbabwe, has found himself sidelined despite winning the Player of the Tournament award during India's 2026 T20 World Cup title-winning campaign in March this year.

Following a lean patch of form, managing just six runs across three matches during the UK tour, the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, opted to exclude him from the squad entirely for the Harare leg of the tour, choosing instead to blood new talent alongside established figures.

‘Same Scrutiny for Everyone’: Fans Demand Fair Treatment for All Players

The chants of fans demanding Sanju Samson’s return to the playing XI for the remaining two T20Is against England have triggered a debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts voicing their strong disapproval of the team's current selection strategy.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed overwhelming support for Sanju Samson, with many questioning the team management's decision to drop the wicketkeeper-batter after just one failure. Several users argued that the same standards of accountability should be applied to other players, not just Samson.

Many also pointed to the loud ‘We Want Sanju’ chants as proof of his immense fan following and claimed the public reaction reflected growing dissatisfaction with the team's selection policy following the crushing defeat.

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In his T20I career, Sanju Samson has amassed 1405 runs, including 3 centuries and 6 fifties, at an average of 27.01 and a strike rate of 155.42 in 65 matches. It remains to be seen whether Samson will return to the playing XI for the remaining two T20Is against England, as the Men in Blue hope to salvage pride and bridge the series gap as they head into the penultimate clash at the County Ground in Bristol.

Also Read: Sanju Samson To Be Dropped Again? BCCI Mulls Last-Minute India's Asian Games Squad Overhaul