Former India cricketer Atul Wassan has lauded the decision to stage the Big Bash League's 2026-27 opening match in Chennai. The move, announced during PM Modi's Australia visit, is seen as a way to boost India-Australia cricketing ties.

Former India cricketer Atul Wassan has welcomed the decision to stage the opening match of Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) 2026-27 season in Chennai, calling it a landmark move that will strengthen cricketing ties between India and Australia while opening new possibilities for franchise cricket around the world.

The historic announcement was made by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his three-day visit to Australia. Cricket Australia later confirmed that Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers will face each other at the M A Chidambaram Stadium on December 12, making it the first-ever BBL match to be played outside Australia.

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Reacting to the development, Wassan said the initiative reflected the growing role of cricket in fostering stronger people-to-people and diplomatic ties between the two nations. "When discussing the quality of franchise cricket globally, aside from the IPL, the Big Bash League is the tournament I most look forward to watching. Cricket acts as a bridge between the two nations, and using it to strengthen bilateral relations is a fantastic idea. I believe it will also open new doors for the IPL. If it can be showcased in other countries and used to foster people-to-people connections, nothing could be better. I am looking forward to this. Full marks to our Prime Minister for this wonderful gesture, which is set to open new avenues for the cricketing community," Wassan told ANI.

The opening fixture of BBL 16 will feature the Melbourne Renegades, who have been designated as the home side, against the Perth Scorchers in Chennai. The match is expected to be one of the biggest moments in the history of Australian domestic cricket, bringing one of the world's premier T20 leagues to Indian soil for the first time.

India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap

The announcement came on the final day of PM Modi's Australia visit today, during which the two Prime Ministers also unveiled the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap, a comprehensive framework designed to deepen sporting cooperation between the two countries.

According to a joint media release, the roadmap aims to combine Australia's expertise in hosting major sporting events with India's rapidly expanding sports ecosystem. It identifies several priority areas, including athlete development, coaching, sports science, technology, research, infrastructure development, industry partnerships and investment.

The initiative is also expected to strengthen collaboration as Australia prepares to host the Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2032, while India gears up to stage the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and pursues its bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

Leaders Highlight Sport's Role in Bilateral Ties

Speaking after the launch of the roadmap, Albanese underlined the role of sport in the bilateral relationship. "Australia and India are united by our love and passion for sport. This sports roadmap will focus on practical priority areas such as capability building, technology and research to strengthen this cornerstone of our bilateral relationship. I am excited to expand cooperation with India on sport, which not only brings joy to Australians but boosts trade, tourism and investment," the Australian Prime Minister said.

The sporting announcements were made at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where PM Modi highlighted cricket's unique role in connecting the people of India and Australia.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said India was preparing for a major sporting decade with the 2030 Commonwealth Games and its bid to host the 2036 Olympics. He said the development of world-class sports infrastructure would create significant opportunities for collaboration between the two nations.

"India is set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030. We are also striving to host the Olympics in India in 2036. Brisbane will host the Olympics in 2032. Sports infrastructure will be developed on a mega scale to host these global events. I am delighted that a Big Bash League match will be held in Chennai, India. For any sporting league, hosting an event in India guarantees extensive reach and viewership," PM Modi said.

He also noted that visiting the MCG evokes two emotions for every Indian: the excitement of India-Australia cricket contests and the shared passion for the sport that binds the two nations.

PM Modi added that cricket has played an important role in strengthening his friendship with Albanese and continues to serve as a natural bridge between the two countries.

The decision to bring the BBL to Chennai represents another milestone in the ever-growing cricketing relationship between India and Australia. (ANI)