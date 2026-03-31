Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah was fined PKR 2 crore by the PCB for a controversial tweet about Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, but he avoided a potential two-year ban. The board also banned and blacklisted his media advisor for their role in the post, while former cricketer Basit Ali commented on the situation.

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah was punished by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a tweet criticising Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s presence at the PSL 2026 opener between the Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, March 26.

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Shah was fined $72,000 or PKR 2 crore for his controversial social media post targeting Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif, which was deemed inappropriate and in violation of the Pakistan Cricket Board's central contract regulations and code of conduct governing players’ public behaviour and social media activity.

The board further imposed a ban on Naseem Shah’s media advisor from associating with any contracted Pakistani players, after he was terminated and subsequently blacklisted by the PCB for his role in the controversial post.

Also Read: PSL 2026: Naseem Shah's Social Media Dig at Maryam Nawaz Sparks PKR 20 Million Fine from PCB

Naseem Escapes Two-Year Ban

Naseem Shah was fined PKR 20 million for his controversial tweet against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, but he managed to escape a two-year ban from playing across all levels of cricket.

Speaking on ARY News, Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali revealed that the PCB Chief Mohsin intervened in the matter and prevented the imposition of a two-year ban on Naseem Shah, opting instead for a financial penalty, as the board doesn’t want to ruin his career over a tweet.

“Naseem Shah is very lucky. I’ll tell you what happened—there was a proposal for a two-year ban,” Ali revealed.

“The committee had recommended it, but PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said no. He decided not to impose a ban and instead fine him, considering his future. He earns from the PSL and other leagues, so ending his career wouldn’t have been right. This was a big decision by the chairman,” he added.

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This was not the first time that PCB fined a player for social media conduct. Last year, all-rounder Aamer Jamal was penalised $4,000 for a political slogan supporting the jailed former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan during the PSL activities.

Ali Slams Naseem For Not Reading the Contract

Further speaking on the penalty by the PCB on Naseem Shah, Basit Ali slammed the Pakistani pacer for not properly understanding the central contract, urging that players should be aware of contract clauses themselves instead of relying on their managers to avoid such breaches.

“When the players sign the central contract, all these things are written there. All the clauses are there. Why do our players not read these things at that time? Why do you send your managers?” Basit said.

“If the players themselves read, they would be more informed about it. However, it is a good call by the PCB chief. Two years is way too much,” he added.

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Naseem Shah is part of Rawalpindiz in the ongoing PSL 2026 after he was acquired by the franchise for PKR 8.65 crore, making him the most expensive player in the first-ever PSL auction. In Rawalpindi’s opening match against Peshawar Zalmi, Naseem had a forgettable outing, registering the figures of 0/51 at an economy rate of 12.75 in his spell of four overs.

Naseem Shah will return to action when Rawalpindiz take on Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 2.

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