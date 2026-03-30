Sikandar Raza defended himself and Shaheen Afridi over a PSL security breach, stating the visitors were his family. He took the blame, saying Shaheen was only helping and they were unaware of SOPs, contradicting a police report.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza broke his silence on him and Lahore Qalandars teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi being accused of a security breach by allowing four "unauthorised" people in the team's hotel room, saying that they were his long-time friends, family members and the Pakistan left-arm pacer was only helping him out.

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Last night, fresh controversy struck the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as Raza and Shaheen were accused of a serious security breach after four "unauthorised" individuals managed to enter the team's hotel room, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Raza Clarifies His Stance

A letter was handed from the Punjab police to PSL's chief executive, Salman Naseer, where they were accused of "forcefully escorting" visitors to the all-rounder's room. However, as per ESPNCricinfo, Raza has clarified that the four people in question are his close family members and friends. Since he did not want to meet them at the business centre of the hotel, Shaheen helped him out by getting them to his room. The Zimbabwe all-rounder also said that it was Shaheen who went down on his request to receive them. "Shaheen did not force anyone," Raza said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo. "My friends and family had come, and at my request, Shaheen helped them [come up to my room]. If these were the SOPs [that visitors were not allowed into our rooms], I wasn't aware, and to some extent, Shaheen was not aware either. The culprit here is me, not Shaheen. He went down on my request, because it was my close family and friends; I did not want to meet them in the business centre. We sat upstairs for 40 minutes," he added.

Police Report Details Contradictions

Raza's version of things contradicted the police's account of Shaheen's conduct. The letter by the Punjab police claims that Qalandars' Liaison Officer contacted the PCB's security and anti-corruption manager to request approval for four individuals known to Raza to be allowed into his hotel room. LQ's Liaison Officer's request was turned down, according to ESPNcricinfo, and the letter further claims that Qalandars owner Sameen Rana then approached Salman Naseer for approval. This request was also rejected due to security concerns. However, the letter alleged that the refusals were ignored, and that Afridi and Raza "forcibly escorted" the four visitors despite resistance from on-duty security staff.

On Sunday, the letter was leaked on social media and accused the team of violating security protocols, alleging that despite Raza saying that the guests stayed in his room for 40 minutes, the letter claims they spent three hours there. Sources within the LQ set-up have largely confirmed the broader details of the events concerning the visit, though they dispute that there was any forced-entry element to the visit.

'It Was My Call, Not Shaheen's'

Raza said that he and the visitors had been friends for 19 years, and his wife and kids had also come to see him. The Pakistan-born cricketer also said that his family and relatives stay here, and he does not get to see them all year. "We [the visitors and he] have been friends for 19 years. My wife and kids will also come to see me. Please do not forget that my family and relatives live here, and I do not get to see them all year. Shaheen merely went down on my request. We requested a few members of the PCB, and what happened after that we will look into it. But it was my call, not Shaheen's, and I know he did not forcefully escort anyone because I was in the lift with him, too," added Raza.

PCB Acknowledges Incident

PCB's media head, Umar Farooq, said to ESPNCricinfo in a statement on Sunday, "We are aware of an incident involving two Lahore Qalandars players, and are in communication with the PSL over the matter."

The police letter urged the PSL to take action and make sure such incidents are not repeated in future. (ANI)