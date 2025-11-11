Unknown assailants fired at Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah’s ancestral home in Lower Dir, and no family members were hurt. Police detained five suspects, but the motive is unclear. Naseem remains with Pakistan’s squad for the ODI series vs Sri Lanka.

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah’s home in Lower Dir was attacked by unknown assailants in the early hours of Monday, November 10. Naseem is currently part of the Pakistan squad for the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka, with the opening match taking at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, November 11.

Naseem was part of the recently concluded white-ball series against South Africa, marking his comeback to international cricket after being dropped from the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup 2025 due to injury and poor form. With the T20 World Cup set to take place next year, the 22-year-old has been recalled to Pakistan’s white‑ball squads, signaling the management’s renewed faith in his ability to play a key role in the team’s upcoming competitions.

Naseem Shah’s Home Attacked

Ahead of the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Naseem Shah’s home in Lower Dir, which is located in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was targeted by unknown assailants who opened fire before fleeing away in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to the reports, the unknown assailants opened fire at the gate before escaping from the scene. However, none of Pakistan’s pacer family members were harmed. Despite the incident, Naseem Shah decided to stay with the team as no serious injuries were reported. A video went viral on social media, wherein bullet marks were clearly visible on the gate. The car was also damaged by the gunfire, leaving visible bullet holes on its body and windows.

The Miyaar Police Station registered an FIR and detained 5 suspects behind the incident. However, the motive behind the attack remains uncertain as the authorities are investigating the thoroughly.

A source close to Naseem Shah stated that he and most of his family members reside in Islamabad, while his close relatives stay at the ancestral house in Lower Dir.

Naseem Shah’s house attack has sparked widespread attention on social media and in Pakistani media, highlighting an unsettling incident ahead of the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Naseem Shah Yet to Issue an Official Statement

Naseem Shah has not yet issued an official statement regarding the attack on his ancestral home, but is expected to address the matter soon. His home in Lower Dir has been cordoned off by the local authorities since the attack by unknown assailants and placed under heightened security, with CCTV footage being analysed and additional patrols stationed in the area.

With the ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka happening, he remained in the squad and was named in the playing XI for the first match. According to the sources in the team, Naseem Shah is currently focusing on the ODI series against Sri Lanka and is in constant touch with his family following the November 10 attack on his ancestral home.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka toured Pakistan for the first time in six years for the three-match ODI series, followed tri-series involving Zimbabwe after Afghanistan withdrew from the competition following cross-border tensions. Naseem Shah was included in the Pakistan squad for the T20I tri-series, which will begin on November 17.