The ICC attributes the delay in teams returning from the T20 World Cup to the Gulf region crisis, which has severely disrupted air travel. The council acknowledges the frustration and is working to arrange safe passage for all affected teams.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday said that the delay in the return of several teams after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka was caused by disruptions to international air travel resulting from the ongoing crisis in the Gulf region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"We understand that players, coaches, support staff and their families who have completed their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns are anxious to return home," the ICC statement read. "That they have not yet been able to do so is a source of genuine frustration, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) shares that frustration," the statement added.

Cause of Delay: Gulf Region Crisis

The delay is the direct result of the ongoing crisis across the Gulf region, which has caused widespread and continuing disruption to international air travel, including airspace closures, missile warnings, re-routing constraints, as well as the cancellation and rescheduling of both commercial and charter flights at short notice. These are conditions entirely outside the ICC's control, and they have made each travel solution significantly more complex and time-consuming than under normal circumstances.

The ICC has been engaged continuously with airlines, charter operators, airport authorities, ground handlers, and government stakeholders across multiple jurisdictions to secure safe homeward travel for all affected groups as quickly as possible. That work remains ongoing, according to ICC.

Update on Team Departures

On current arrangements, the South Africa contingent will begin departing for South Africa tonight, with all members expected to have departed within the next 36 hours. Of the West Indies contingent, nine members are already travelling to the Caribbean, while the remaining 16 are booked on flights departing India within the next 24 hours. We will provide updates on further departures as confirmed arrangements are in place.

ICC Clarifies Stance on Decisions

The ICC rejects any suggestion that these decisions have been driven by anything other than safety, feasibility and welfare. Suggestions otherwise across a variety of media platforms from people uninformed of the situation are as unhelpful as they are incorrect. There is no link between arrangements made in the cases of South Africa and the West Indies and those made previously for England or any other nation, which arose from separate circumstances, routing options and different travel conditions, according to ICC.

Safety and Welfare as Overriding Priority

"Throughout this period, the ICC's overriding priority has been the safety and welfare of everyone affected, including players travelling with spouses and young children. We will not move people until we are satisfied that the travel solution in place is safe, and that commitment will not change."

"We thank all players, management, boards and partners for their continued patience and cooperation in an exceptionally difficult situation. Our teams are working around the clock and remain in constant contact with team managers as circumstances continue to develop. We will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves," the statement concluded. (ANI)