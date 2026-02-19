- Home
Hardik Pandya shared a romantic poolside photo wishing girlfriend Mahieka Sharma a happy 25th birthday, calling her “Princess” and celebrating together on a lavish seaside vacation getaway.
Romantic Birthday Wish on Vacation
Hardik Pandya melted hearts by wishing girlfriend Mahieka Sharma a happy 25th birthday on Instagram. He shared a cozy poolside picture hugging her against an endless ocean backdrop, calling her “Princess” and celebrating the milestone during a lavish romantic vacation together abroad.
Romantic Posts Delight Fans
Pandya also posted a blurry yet affectionate photo of Mahieka with a birthday cake, captioned “Hello 25.” The cricketer’s romantic gestures quickly went viral, with fans praising the couple’s chemistry and flooding social media with warm wishes for the birthday girl and the love-struck sports star.
Relationship Timeline Revealed
Their romance gained public attention after the couple was spotted together at the Mumbai airport last October. Recently, Pandya surprised Mahieka with red roses in Delhi following India’s T20 victory, further confirming their bond and making their relationship a widely discussed topic among fans and media.
Credits Her for Comeback
After India’s T20I win against South Africa last year, Pandya credited Mahieka for emotional support during his comeback phase. In a chat with the Board of Control for Cricket in India, he said she had been the best thing in his life since they met.
Stellar Form on the Field
Pandya also impressed on the field, delivering a crucial knock during the 2026 T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands. He scored 30 off 21 balls at the Narendra Modi Stadium, helping India post a strong total of 193/6 and maintain dominance.
