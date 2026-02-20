The Airports Authority of India-organised All India Public Sector Football Tournament 2025-26 in Goa saw CAG defeat Union Bank of India 4-0 in the final. SAIL secured third place. The tournament celebrated teamwork and national sportsmanship.

The All India Public Sector Football Tournament 2025-26, proudly organised by the Airports Authority of India in Goa, concluded with a vibrant closing ceremony at the iconic PJN Stadium, Fatorda. The tournament showcased exceptional talent, discipline, and sporting spirit from 12 elite teams of leading Public Sector Undertakings, making it a truly memorable celebration of teamwork and national sportsmanship.

The tournament was formally inaugurated by Vipin Kumar, IAS, Chairman, Airports Authority of India, in the esteemed presence of Shikha Rani, President Kalyanmayee; Nivedita Dubey, Member (HR); Suneel Dutt, Executive Director (CNS-P); Prem Prasad N, Regional Executive Director (WR); and Flt. Lt. Akash Deep Mathur, Airport Director, Goa, on 15.02.2026. In his inaugural address, IAS Vipin Kumar inspired all participating teams by emphasising the virtues of team spirit, sportsmanship, resilience, and discipline--values that remain at the heart of the public sector sporting ethos. Nivedita Dubey, Member (HR), further motivated the athletes, applauding their dedication and enthusiasm for the tournament.

Grand Finale and Championship Match

The finale and closing ceremony, held on 19 February 2026, were graced by the distinguished presence of Dr. Nikhil Kumar Kanodia, IPS, CVO, Airports Authority of India, as the Chief Guest. Distinguished dignitaries in attendance included Caitano Jose Fernandes, President, Goa Football Association, Eti Shukla, IA&AS, Accountant General, CAG; Akhil Sanal kumar, IA&AS, Sr. Deputy Accountant General, CAG; Paul P. Chasie, Commandant CISF; and Rohan Powar, Deputy Commandant CISF. Flt. Lt. Akash Deep Mathur, Airport Director, Goa International Airport, extended a warm welcome to all dignitaries, participants, and football enthusiasts who gathered to witness the thrilling finale.

In a spirited and high-energy championship match at PJN Stadium, Fatorda, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) team delivered a commanding performance, defeating Union Bank of India 4-0 to lift the coveted championship trophy. The Steel Authority of India (SAIL) secured a commendable third place, earning the title of Second Runner-up.

Individual Awards:

• Man of the Match: Tanmay Ghosh (CAG) • Golden Gloves: Anuj Yadav (CAG) • Golden Boot: Jackson Dass (CAG) • Player of the Tournament: Surjoy Chhetri (SAIL)

Vibrant Closing Ceremony

The closing ceremony featured a series of enthralling cultural performances that reflected the vibrant spirit of Goa and elevated the celebratory atmosphere of the event. The final match and ceremony were attended by AAI officials, CISF, Kalyanmayee members, and football enthusiasts from across Goa.

The Airports Authority of India extends its heartfelt appreciation to all participating teams, dignitaries, partners, and supporters for their invaluable contribution in making the All India Public Sector Football Tournament 2025-26 an outstanding testament to unity, perseverance, and the enduring spirit of Indian public sector sports.