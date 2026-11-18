Ravindra Jadeja poked fun at the lush green Wellington pitch ahead of India's first Test against New Zealand, humorously referencing his horses. The green surface is expected to heavily favour fast bowlers, presenting a challenge for both batters and spinners.

Team India’s veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took a dig at the lush green surface in Wellington during the nets session ahead of the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand at Basin Reserve, starting on Thursday, November 19.

After clinching the T20I and ODI series, Team India will shift their focus toward the red-ball leg of the tour, looking to carry their winning moment into the longest format. The upcoming Test series is crucial for the Shubman Gill-led side as the World Test Championship (WTC) points are at stake, with every result carrying significant weight in the race for the WTC final.

However, adapting quickly to traditional New Zealand conditions will be India's biggest immediate challenge, starting with a pitch that looks heavily tilted in favour of the fast bowlers. Recently, the visitors added pacer Gurnoor Brar by replacing Kuldeep Yadav in the squad to bolster their fast-bowling depth.

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Jadeja’s Cheeky Dig at the Grassy Wellington Surface

As Team India prepares for the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand at Wellington’s Basin Reserve on Thursday, the veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took a dig at the lush green wicket.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jadeja shared a clip of his net practice session at the venue and poked fun at the thick carpet of grass on the surface, hilariously referencing his well-known passion for horses at his farmhouse in Jamnagar

“Itni ghaas toh mere ghode bhi nahi khaate jitni pitch par hai,” the 37-year-old wrote. (Even my horses don't eat as much grass as there is on the pitch.)

Basin Reserve’s surface is expected to have around 15 millimetres of live grass on the opening morning, conditions tailor-made to offer steep bounce and lateral seam movement for fast bowlers while leaving minimal early assistance for spinners.

The green pitch could pose a stiff challenge to both batters and spinners, as pacers from both sides are expected to dominate the early exchanges with the new ball. Jadeja’s dig at the lush green practice pitch has added a humorous touch to the build-up to the opening Test, with his horse joke highlighting just how much grass covers the Basin Reserve surface.

What is Jadeja’s Test record in New Zealand?

Ravindra Jadeja has been part of the Indian Test squad since December 2012, evolving into one of the pillars of the side across overseas and home conditions. However, the all-rounder has made only limited Test appearances in New Zealand.

Jadeja featured in only three Test matches in New Zealand, including the 2014 and 2020 tours, and has aggregated 107 runs at an average of 35.66. With the ball, he picked up five wickets at an average of 60.6 and an economy rate of 2.91 in six innings across three matches.

The record might not spark headlines, but his ability to hold an end down and contribute vital runs down the order makes him a valuable asset on any surface. The veteran all-rounder enters the upcoming Test series against New Zealand in strong all-round form, boasting over 4,100 Test runs and 350 wickets to his name.

Ravindra Jadeja is likely to feature in the playing XI for the opening Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington, given his immense experience, defensive reliability with the ball, and capability to shore up the lower-middle order in tricky overseas conditions.

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