Indian gold medallist Ashu Malik praises the Kabaddi Champions League for boosting the sport's professional ecosystem. Retained by Hisar Heroes, Malik believes the league offers essential growth opportunities for the next generation of players.

Ashu Malik Hails Kabaddi Champions League as a Catalyst for Growth

Kabaddi has long been one of India’s most celebrated traditional sports, producing generations of athletes who have represented the country on the international stage. From grassroots competitions to global championships, the sport has steadily evolved, creating opportunities for talented players to turn their passion into professional careers. Today, as Indian kabaddi enters a new phase of professional growth, the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) is emerging as an important platform in this journey. For Indian kabaddi star and gold medallist Ashu Malik, the league represents an opportunity to give the sport a new dimension and strengthen its professional ecosystem.

“Kabaddi Champions League is giving Indian kabaddi a new dimension,” said Ashu Malik as per a press release, reflecting on the league’s growing role in the development of the sport. The statement carries significance coming from a player who has experienced Indian kabaddi at the highest level. A member of the Indian team that won the gold medal in Japan, Ashu Malik represents a generation of athletes who have helped strengthen India’s position in international kabaddi. Ashu Malik was part of Hisar Heroes during the inaugural season of the Kabaddi Champions League. His association with the franchise is set to continue, with Hisar Heroes retaining the Indian international ahead of Season 2.

In a franchise-based sporting competition, player retention is more than a team-building exercise. It reflects confidence, continuity and the belief that an athlete can play an important role in a team’s ambitions. For Hisar Heroes, retaining Ashu Malik signals their intention to build around a player whose experience and international exposure can bring considerable value to the squad.

Expressing his happiness over the franchise’s continued faith, Ashu Malik said, “Representing Hisar Heroes has been a special experience for me. I am thankful to the franchise for showing confidence in my abilities and retaining me for another season. When a team continues to believe in you, it motivates you to work harder and deliver even better performances. I am looking forward to the new season and hope we can achieve something special together.”

India’s contribution to world kabaddi has been immense. The country has consistently produced athletes who have represented it at major international competitions. Behind every successful player is a sporting culture built around discipline, determination, physical strength and an uncompromising competitive spirit. However, the next stage of development requires more than individual talent. It requires structured competitions, professional opportunities, exposure to quality opposition and an ecosystem that allows athletes to build sustainable sporting careers. By bringing together franchises, established international players and emerging talent, KCL is attempting to create a professional platform that takes the sport beyond its traditional boundaries.